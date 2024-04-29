Ex-Pro Bowl WR Named Potential Steelers Target

The Pittsburgh Steelers added Michigan wide receiver Roman Wilson in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft. But with Wilson expected to play more of a slot receiver role, the Steelers could still use another addition at wideout. Steelers Now’s Alan Saunders proposed veteran free agent DJ Chark could be that addition.

On April 28, Saunders named Chark one of five potential free agent receivers the Steelers could still target this offseason.

“Chark is a big body that could be a blocking weapon, and has played in a similar scheme when he was with the Detroit Lions,” Saunders wrote. “In 2019 and 2020 with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was very productive, totaling over 1,700 yards, 13 TDs and a Pro Bowl nod in 2019.

“Though it’s been a while since he reached that level, he’s still only 27 years old.”

During his 2019 Pro Bowl season, Chark posted 73 catches for 1,008 receiving yards and 8 touchdowns. He also had 53 catches for 706 yards and 5 scores with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

With the Detroit Lions in 2022, Chark only caught 30 passes, but he averaged a career-high 16.7 yards per catch. Behind that efficiency, he registered his third 500-yard campaign.

Last season, he had 35 catches for 525 yards and 5 touchdowns with the Carolina Panthers.

How DJ Chark Could Fit With the Steelers

The Steelers have received raved reviews for their 2024 draft class. Pro Football Focus awarded the Steelers an A-plus for their draft while ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. graded Pittsburgh’s class with an A-minus.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah also spoke highly of Pittsburgh’s work in the draft.

“Overall, I thought Pittsburgh had a really good draft,” Jeremiah wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on April 29.

But just because the Steelers had a great draft doesn’t mean they addressed all of their needs. On offense, the biggest remaining need sits at receiver.

The Steelers grabbed Wilson in the third round at No. 84 overall in the third round. But in 2024, he’s not expected to start opposite George Pickens as the team’s No. 2 receiver.

If general manager Omar Khan isn’t going to pull off a blockbuster trade for Brandon Aiyuk or Courtland Sutton, then Pittsburgh could use an outside receiver on a 1-year deal to fill that void.

Chark fits that requirement. His recent yards per catch success could even make him an intriguing pair with Pickens, who led the NFL in yards per reception during 2023.

In 69 NFL games, Chark has registered 212 receptions, 3,069 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns.

Why Chark Might Not be the Best Fit With the Steelers

It’s late in the process to be adding a starting wide receiver in NFL free agency. But there are more quality veterans available than just Chark.

In addition to Chark, Saunders named Michael Thomas, Michael Gallup, Odell Beckham Jr. and Marquez Valdes-Scantling potential receiver targets for the Steelers.

But in his article on April 28, Saunders also looked at why each of those receivers comes with risks. For Chark, injuries are a concern.

“After those strong years in Jacksonville, Chark had two straight injury-filled campaigns, playing in four games with Jacksonville in 2021 and 11 games with Detroit in 2022,” wrote Saunders. “The trajectory is not good.

“He had 706 yards in 2020, 654 yards in 15 games between 2021-22, and 525 yards last season.”

Chark didn’t return to the 700-yard plateau upon being healthy mostly last season for the first time since 2020. However, that could have more because of the struggling Panthers offense than anything.

Any wide receiver the Steelers target in free agency at this point is going to come with risks. The question is which one has the lowest risk and potentially fits best in the Pittsburgh offense.