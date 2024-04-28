Steelers’ Jaylen Warren Pulls Back Curtain on QB Kenny Pickett’s Leadership

Running back Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers appears thrilled to have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as his team’s new quarterbacks. But while complimenting the two new Steelers signal callers in a recent interview, Warren may have indirectly said more about former Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett.

During Cameron Heyward’s live show during Day 3 of the NFL draft on April 27, Warren received a question about how it’s been having Wilson and Fields at the team facility. In his answer, Warren suggested the two quarterbacks were far superior leaders compared to what the team had last year.

“Oh, it’s a night and day difference from last year,” Warren said, via Baku X (formerly Twitter) account. “The leadership speaks volumes.”

Three different quarterbacks started for the Steelers in 2023. But presumably, Warren is comparing Wilson and Fields to Pickett.

Pickett’s leadership came under fire toward the end of his Steelers tenure. Pittsburgh Sports personality Mark Madden reported that Pickett “100 percent refused to be the backup” for the Steelers in Week 17 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Then a day after the Steelers signed Wilson on March 10, The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported Pickett canceled a workout with teammates. By the end of that week, Pittsburgh traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles.