NFL Reporter Throws Cold Water on Latest Steelers-Najee Harris Rumor

In the days after the Pittsburgh Steelers declined the fifth-year option for running back Najee Harris, rumors that the Steelers could trade Harris to the Dallas Cowboys began to circle. But just as those rumors really began to swirl, NFL Network’s Jane Slater put a stop to them.

Slater tweeted on May 6 that a source in the Dallas organization told her there’s nothing to the Harris-Cowboys trade rumors.

“On these Najee Harris and Cowboys reporters, team source tells me ‘click bait,'” wrote Slater on X (formerly Twitter).

The Cowboys signed running back Ezekiel Elliott this offseason, bringing him back to Dallas after he spent a year with the New England Patriots.

But the rumor mill never really stops around the Cowboys, and Dallas could use more production in its backfield as it prepares to compete for a championship in 2024.

The Steelers surprised a lot of the team’s media by declining Harris’ fifth-year option on May 2. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the Steelers “want to wait and see” how Harris performs in the team’s new offense before committing to him on a long-term basis.

ESPN’s Brooke Pryor had a similar report. She wrote the team is “not ruling out agreeing to a deal with Harris” following the 2024 season. However, local media is already anticipating this fall to be Harris’ last year in Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo said on The North Shore Drive Podcast on May 6 that there’s a 90 to 95 percent chance Harris will not return to the Steelers after 2024.