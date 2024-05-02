Steelers Make Surprising Move With RB Najee Harris: Report

Running back Najee Harris could be entering his final year with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the Steelers will not pick up Harris’ fifth-year option. That means he will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.

“Steelers declined option year on RB Najee Harris, per sources,” wrote Dulac on X (formerly Twitter).

The decision was a surprise to many Steelers reporters and writers.

“A miscalculation in my option,” wrote Christopher Carter on X.

Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora and The Score’s Daniel Valente argued why they also saw the decision as a miscalculation.

“I get that Najee Harris isn’t a big play runner (he never has been) but I don’t know what more he could’ve done to get his option picked up,” wrote Kozora.

“Didn’t expect this from Pittsburgh.”

“I get RBs are fungible but Najee’s 5th-year option for 2025 would have put his average value in between Aaron Jones ($7M) & Miles Sanders ($6.3M) in 2024,” wrote Valente.

“For a guy who has been a consistent bellcow & who the Steelers have spoken about as a leader, this is unexpected.”

Harris rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons. As a rookie, he led the NFL with 381 touches and made the Pro Bowl with 1,200 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns. He also had 1,667 yards from scrimmage in 2021.

Last season, Harris ran for 1,035 yards and 8 touchdowns. He averaged a career-best 4.1 yards per carry and contributed 29 receptions for 170 yards as well.

Harris has scored at least 8 touchdowns in all three of his NFL campaigns too.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Harris will make roughly $2.4 million as his base salary. Harris’ fifth-year option would have paid him $6.79 million.

May 2 was a date circled on the Steelers offseason calendar because it was the deadline for the team to pick up Harris’ fifth-year option. While Pittsburgh faced an interested choice with the deadline, the expectation was that the team would accept the running back’s option.

Instead, Dulac reported that the Steelers wish to see what Harris will do in the team’s new offense before extending him another deal.

“Steelers want to wait and see how Harris and the running backs perform in Arthur Smith’s offense, per sources,” wrote Dulac.

Steelers want to wait and see how Harris and the running backs perform in Arthur Smith’s offense, per sources https://t.co/uIr2hV86R8 — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) May 2, 2024

Valente interpreted that report as having a slightly different meaning.

“Translation: Steelers are not going to pay him next year & might use the franchise tag if he has a monster year,” wrote Valente.

Translation: Steelers are not going to pay him next year & might use the franchise tag if he has a monster year. For just under $7M, you don’t need to wait and see what Harris will look like in a run-first offense if you saw him produce in a Matt Canada offense for 3 years. https://t.co/ZI5yvyWSQu — Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) May 2, 2024

Based on the recent trend in the NFL, it’s never surprising when a running back doesn’t get paid. But Harris’ fifth-year option was quite affordable even compared to running backs around the league.

Based on 2024 average annual salaries, the fifth-year option would rank Harris 11th among all running backs.

Behind Harris on the depth chart, former undrafted free agent Jaylen Warren has emerged as a formidable running back. Warren rushed for 784 yards while averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

He’s averaged 5.1 yards per rush in his career while Harris has posted 3.9 yards per carry. Warren could have played a role in Pittsburgh’s decision to decline Harris’ option.

Steelers Also Decline QB Justin Fields Fifth-Year Option

Unsurprisingly, the Steelers also opted not to pick up the fifth-year option for quarterback Justin Fields. That was expected because the extra year of Fields’ rookie contract was going to pay him $25.6 million.

So, Fields will also be an unrestricted free agent after the 2024 season.

Because of the decision not to opt into the fifth years for Harris and Fields, the Steelers will have two free agents at both quarterback and running back next offseason. Tight end Pat Freiermuth and guard James Daniels will also be free agents next March.