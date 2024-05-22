Trade Proposal Has Steelers Make ‘Addition by Subtraction’ on Offense

Despite reports to the contrary, some NFL pundits continue to involve Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris in NFL trade rumors.

On May 21, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport listed a Harris deal to the Dallas Cowboys as a trade that makes “too much sense.” In the trade, Davenport proposed the Steelers send Harris to Dallas for a conditional 2025 draft pick.

Davenport also referred to the Steelers trading Harris as “addition by subtraction.”

“The Steelers have another running back on the roster who has been consistently more explosive than Harris in third-year pro Jaylen Warren, who averaged north of five yards a carry last year,” wrote Davenport . “Veteran acquisition Cordarrelle Patterson could be used to spell Warren.

“Simply put, Pittsburgh’s offense would be better with Warren as the lead back.”

Jaylen Warren has averaged 5.1 yards per carry the past two seasons. Harris, though, on a lot more attempts has posted 3.9 yards per rush.

Harris may not have been the most explosive Steelers running back the past two years. But he has rushed for 1,000 yards and at least 7 touchdowns in each of his three NFL seasons.

Harris has been a model of consistency, averaging 326 touches and 1,378 yards from scrimmage per season.

Because of that consistent production, Davenport argued the Cowboys should pursue a Harris trade even though his contract expires at the end of the 2024 season.

“Harris may not be a game-changer, but he’s a durable chain-mover,” wrote Davenport. “And given the Cowboys’ win-now mentality, a conditional pick for Harris (that could escalate based on performance) is a reasonable cost—even if it’s just a one-year rental.”

Are Najee Harris Trade Proposals ‘Click Bait’?

Davenport isn’t the first to suggest the Steelers trade Harris to the Cowboys. The rumor that Dallas could be a landing spot for Harris started days after the Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option on May 2.

But NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported on May 6 that there was no truth to the Cowboys-Harris connection.

“On these Najee Harris and Cowboys reporters, team source tells me ‘click bait,’” wrote Slater on X (formerly Twitter).

The Cowboys already made a big-named addition at running back this offseason, bringing back veteran Ezekiel Elliott. The former Cowboys No. 4 overall pick played for the New England Patriots last season.

Elliott, though, turns 29 in July and isn’t the workhorse back he used to be. So, despite Slater’s report, NFL pundits have continued to connect Harris to the Cowboys.

But there is nothing official from the Cowboys to suggest they are interested. Furthermore, there’s no indication that the Steelers do not want Harris on their roster for the 2024 season.

Could the Steelers Sign Harris to an Extension?

Most media members and fans took the Steelers declining Harris’ option as a sign that 2024 will be his final season in black and gold. That’s why trade rumors involving Harris have been so popular.

If the Steelers dealt Harris before the 2024 season, they would just be accepting the inevitable sooner, according to some pundits.

But that doesn’t appear to necessarily be the case. It’s still possible the Steelers will be interested in signing Harris to a long-term deal after the 2024 season.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported the Steelers “want to wait and see” how Harris does this fall before committing to a new contract for the running back. ESPN’s Brooke Pryor wrote the Steelers are “not ruling out agreeing to a deal with Harris” after the season.

However, a new contract in Pittsburgh for Harris is probably unlikely. The fifth-year option the Steelers declined would have only cost them $6.79 million for 2025. That cash value wouldn’t have even placed Harris among the top 10 highest-paid running backs in the league.

Harris’ future in Pittsburgh is very murky. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the team is interested in trading him this summer. In fact, any possibility of Harris continuing his career with the Steelers should probably rule out a potential trade.