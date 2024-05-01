Steelers Named ‘Top Landing Spot’ For $109 Million CB

Despite landing a highly-regarded class, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t add a cornerback before the late rounds of the 2024 draft. For that reason, the Steelers could still consider signing a veteran for their secondary. Pro Football Focus’ Gordon McGuinness argued that veteran cornerback Stephon Gilmore should be a potential target.

McGuinness called the Steelers the top landing spot for Gilmore on May 1.

“Gilmore will turn 34 at the start of the 2024 season but has performed well in three one-year stints with different teams since 2022,” wrote McGuinness. “He earned a 69.3 PFF coverage grade in 2023, allowing 734 yards and five touchdowns from 622 snaps in coverage while totaling 11 combined interceptions and pass breakups.

“The Steelers played Cover 1 on 25.8% of passing downs last season, with the Cowboys one of just five teams to do so at a higher rate, and still have a need at cornerback.”

Gilmore isn’t the All-Pro caliber player he once was. But as McGuinness detailed, he is still a quality starter.

With the Dallas Cowboys last season, Gilmore recorded 68 combined tackles with 13 pass defenses and 2 interceptions. He has recorded 140 pass defenses and 31 interceptions in 165 games during his career.

Over his 12 NFL seasons, Gilmore has made more than $109 million according to Spotrac.