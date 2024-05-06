Steelers Encouraged to Pursue $86 Million Former All-Pro CB

Despite drafting a wide receiver in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, rumors are still swirling that the Pittsburgh Steelers could sign or trade for a wide receiver this summer. But cornerback is arguably an even bigger need. That could make free agent Xavien Howard an interesting potential target.
At least that’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested. On May 6, Knox named Howard a free agent the Steelers should consider targeting.
“While the Steelers added several starting-caliber players in the draft, they didn’t add a replacement for departed cornerback Patrick Peterson,” Knox wrote. “Pittsburgh did trade for Donte Jackson earlier in the offseason, but it could use more depth at the position.”
“Four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard remains available and would be a strong fit for the Steelers. He dealt with a foot injury in 2023 and was released by the Miami Dolphins in a cap-saving move. However, he appears to be healthy now.”
Howard made three consecutive Pro Bowls before his injury-plagued 2023 season. He has also led the NFL in interceptions twice — 2018 and 2020. Howard made the All-Pro team during each of those seasons, including first-team All-Pro in 2020.
Last season, he had 45 combined tackles, 12 pass defenses and 1 interception in 13 contests.
Over the course of his eight-year career, Howard has earned $86.59 million according to Spotrac.