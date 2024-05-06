Steelers Encouraged to Pursue $86 Million Former All-Pro CB

Despite drafting a wide receiver in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft, rumors are still swirling that the Pittsburgh Steelers could sign or trade for a wide receiver this summer. But cornerback is arguably an even bigger need. That could make free agent Xavien Howard an interesting potential target.

At least that’s what Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox suggested. On May 6, Knox named Howard a free agent the Steelers should consider targeting.

“While the Steelers added several starting-caliber players in the draft, they didn’t add a replacement for departed cornerback Patrick Peterson,” Knox wrote. “Pittsburgh did trade for Donte Jackson earlier in the offseason, but it could use more depth at the position.”