Proposed Blockbuster Trade Ships Steelers $72 Million WR

As the free agent receiving options wither away, the likelihood the Pittsburgh Steelers conduct a big trade for a receiver appears to be more likely. If a blockbuster receiver deal is a possibility for Pittsburgh, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport argued on May 3 that Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf is the “most interesting” target.

Davenport proposed the Steelers trade their 2025 first-round pick along with a fifth-rounder next year and a 2026 second-round selection to the Seahawks for Metcalf and a 2025 sixth-round pick.

“There has been speculation for some time that Metcalf could be available, but so far it has been little more than that—speculation,” Davenport wrote. “However, as Mookie Alexander wrote for Field Gulls, there’s at least a possibility that a Seahawks team heading into Year 1 of the post-Pete Carroll era could just be looking for the right time to act. “Metcalf has yet to record fewer than 900 receiving yards in any of his five NFL seasons. He brings a built-in rapport with Russell Wilson from their time together in Seattle. His arrival would be a huge boost to the Pittsburgh offense.” Metcalf had just 66 catches last season, which was his lowest total since his 2019 rookie campaign. But with a career-best 16.9 yards per catch average, he had his second-most receiving yards with 1,114. Metcalf also had 8 touchdowns. In 82 NFL games over his five-year career, he has posted 372 receptions, 5,332 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. During July 2022, Metcalf agreed to a 3-year, $72 million extension with the Seahawks. He is signed through the 2025 season. How Realistic is a Steelers-DK Metcalf Trade?

Metcalf has become one of the best receivers in the NFL. With quarterback Geno Smith and fellow wide receiver Tyler Lockett aging, Metcalf is also the most important building block on the Seahawks offense.

But he’s an expensive building block. If the Seahawks traded Metcalf after June 1, they would save $17 million in cap space. Should Seattle move the star receiver, it will very likely be next month. With a Metcalf trade before June 1, the Seahawks will save just $9.5 million.

Furthermore, Seattle will incur a dead cap hit of $22.5 million over the final two years of Metcalf’s deal if he’s trade before June 1. After June 1, his dead cap hit in Seattle would be $15 million with a trade.

Those savings could be appealing if the Seahawks don’t view themselves as serious contenders in 2024.

The question, though, is whether the Steelers desire to acquire a receiver with that kind of contract. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly wrote on May 3 that Pittsburgh general manager Omar Khan is “playing the slow game” with finding a WR2 this offseason.

The Steelers aren’t very restricted from a cap space perspective. Spotrac reported they are about $18.2 million under the cap. However, Metcalf is set to have a $24.5 million cap hit in 2024. Then his cap hit rises to $29.5 million for 2025.

To make a trade work, the Steelers and Seahawks would have to work out the exact financials of the deal. To convince Seattle to retain some of Metcalf’s salary, the Steelers would likely have to offer even more in trade compensation.

Other Potential WR Trade Targets for Steelers

There’s no debate, though, that Metcalf would be a huge upgrade for the Steelers offense. He would fill Pittsburgh’s last remaining need on offense. Also, his three years of experience playing with Russell Wilson should make the Steelers quarterback even more effective.

An offense with Metcalf and George Pickens sounds extremely scary on paper. Both receivers are at least 6-foot-3 and under 27 years old. They also each posted more than 16.5 yards per reception last year.

But if the Steelers aren’t comfortable giving up the draft capital required for Metcalf, they could have other receiver trade options. Davenport listed Brandon Aiyuk, Courtland Sutton, Tee Higgins, Brandin Cooks, and Deebo Samuel as other possible targets.

Similar to Metcalf, Aiyuk and Samuel are likely to cost a lot in trade compensation. A trade for Higgins appears very unlikely for the Steelers too because the Cincinnati Bengals probably won’t want him to go to a division rival.

So while Metcalf is the most interesting target, Sutton and Cooks are the more likely candidates. Davenport proposed the Steelers could trade a 2025 third-rounder for Cooks.