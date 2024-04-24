Ravens Make Historic Rashod Bateman Decision: Report

The Baltimore Ravens just made history by handing Rashod Bateman a contract extension until 2026. News of the wide receiver’s fresh terms broke on Wednesday, April 25.

General manager Eric DeCosta made the following statement: “We are pleased to announce that we have extended Rashod Bateman’s contract through the 2026 season. Congratulations to ‘Bate’ and his family. This is good day for the Ravens.”

Bateman still having a future with the Ravens is somewhat surprising. He’s struggled with injuries and drops since being selected 27th overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Despite those issues, DeCosta and the front office clearly felt comfortable letting Bateman make franchise history. As ESPN’s Jamison Hensley put it, “The Ravens have drafted six wide receivers in the first round in their history. Rashod Bateman is the first to get a second contract with Baltimore.”

The Ravens have drafted six wide receivers in the first round in their history. Rashod Bateman is the first to get a second contract with Baltimore. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) April 24, 2024

That’s a distinction Bateman earned a mere “eight days before the deadline on whether to exercise his 5th-year option,” per Hensley.

The Ravens deciding to bet on Bateman’s enduring and long-term potential has two implications. First, it quashes any trade talk involving the wideout.

Second, Bateman staying put means the Ravens may not be players for a new receiver during the early rounds of this year’s draft.

Article will be updated…