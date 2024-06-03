49ers Signing Ex-Commanders TE After 55-Catch Season: Report

The San Francisco 49ers are adding to their receiving corps with the signing of a former Washington Commanders tight end. Logan Thomas began his NFL career in the NFC West as a quarterback with the Arizona Cardinals, but is now returning to the division as the 49ers’ newest TE.

The signing was first reported by NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo on June 3.

“The #49ers are working to finalize a deal with veteran TE Logan Thomas, source says. After a 55-catch season with the #Commanders in 2023, Thomas returns to the NFC West, where he began his career as a QB for the #AZCardinals,” Garafolo wrote on X.

The signing seemingly comes out of the blue, although the 49ers have expressed interest in adding to the tight end group this offseason. Thomas is a proven veteran option who will be playing in his 11th NFL season in 2024.

And while Thomas has never put up elite numbers, he is coming off one of the best seasons of his career. In terms of having a second pass-catching TE to pair with George Kittle, San Francisco likely wasn’t going to find a more reliable option than Thomas.

Thomas Switches to TE in NFL

After impressing as an athletic QB at Virginia Tech, Thomas made the jump to the NFL as a passer. However, that plan quickly hit a snag as the former fourth-round pick was released a year after being drafted in 2014.

After hopping around on practice squads during 2015 and 2016, Thomas made a position change to tight end. He got his first opportunity as a receiver in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills, but it wasn’t until he got to Washington in 2020 that he was given a consistent role.

According to Pro Football Reference, Thomas started 15 games and caught 72 passes for 670 yards and 6 touchdowns. He had proven his worth, but a hamstring injury derailed his 2021 season.

Since 2021, Thomas’ numbers have trended positively. In 2023, Thomas looked back to full strength with 55 catches, 496 yards and 4 touchdowns. However, the Commanders elected not to re-sign him after his three-year, $24 million contract ended.

49ers Were Interested in Lions TE

While Thomas is the TE joining the 49ers’ roster, they were apparently pursuing a different TE earlier this offseason. In early April, ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that San Francisco submitted an offer sheet for Detroit Lions TE Brock Wright.

“The Detroit Lions matched the San Francisco 49ers’ offer sheet to tight end Brock Wright, the team announced Wednesday. Terms were not disclosed, but sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Wright signed a three-year, $12 million offer sheet that included $6 million guaranteed,” the April 3 article said.

At the time of writing, it’s not clear what the 49ers are paying Thomas. But the payment isn’t likely far off from Wright’s offer sheet. Wright has not produced the kinds of numbers that Thomas has, but the latter is also 32 years old.

Once the contract details come out for the 49ers’ newest TE, it’ll be clear what kind of role he’ll have. In the meantime, Wright’s offer sheet is likely the only real hint to Thomas’ deal.