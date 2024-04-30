49ers in Contact with Ex-Seahawks All-Pro Over Free Agency Move: Report

The San Francisco 49ers have two up-and-coming safeties, but they may look to a former Seattle Seahawks star for a boost of experience. After a disappointing run with Seattle, Jamal Adams is looking for a fresh start and that could be in Santa Clara, California.

On April 29, Seattle Times reporter Bob Condotta shared an update on a possible reunion for Adams. However, 49ers fans should also be looking alive because Condotta’s sources say the team has reached out to Adams.

“Sources said the San Francisco 49ers are one of a handful of teams who have kept in touch with Adams, so the Seahawks could have some competition for the former All-Pro safety, who is still just 28 years old,” Condotta wrote.

The prospect of having Adams in the secondary is an exciting one, although there are red flags to consider. At his best with the New York Jets, Adams was an All-Pro hybrid safety that disrupted opposing offenses.

At his worst with the Seahawks, he was a non-factor on the field and dealt with several injury and off-field issues. Still, the 49ers are doing their due diligence by considering him as an option.

Adams Leaves Seahawks After Disappointing Run

After joining the Jets in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft, Adams was an immediate playmaker. The former LSU Tiger made his first Pro Bowl in his second season, as his unique skillset for a box safety allowed him to rush the passer, stack the line of scrimmage or drop into coverage.

His 2019 season was his best, though. According to Pro Football Reference, Adams racked up 6.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 7 passes defended that year. But it was too good to last.

The Jets’ struggles weighed heavily on Adams and he lashed out at then-head coach Adam Gase and the organization. New York had to figure out how to respond, and the answer was a trade to the Seahawks.

And after a Pro Bowl campaign in 2020, it seemed like a perfect move. Adams put up a whopping 9.5 sacks in 12 games, and Seattle committed to him by handing him a four-year, $70.6 million contract.

It fell apart from there. The 28-year-old only played 22 games over three seasons as injuries became a yearly issue. That being said, Adams still recorded 2 interceptions and 7 passes defended over that span.

49ers Could Get Adams for Reasonable Price

Besides the idea of Adams being on the roster, another detail from Condotta that should have 49ers fans perked up is the price. Adams is coming off a huge deal, but will have to take a massive pay cut going forward.

“Any contract for Adams would obviously be nowhere near as costly as his previous deal, a four-year pact signed in Aug. 2021 that was due to pay him up to $72 million,” Condotta wrote.

Considering that the 49ers only have $6.4 million in cap space according to OverTheCap, a one-year deal could be doable. Adams would likely not want anything longer than a year either, as he tries to rehabilitate his career.

Of course, there’s always the added factor of divisional opponents. If the 49ers don’t pick up Adams, he could return to Seattle and end up being a problem.