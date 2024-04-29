New Jets Addition Makes Massive Promise to QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers only lasted four snaps in his debut season for the New York Jets in 2023.

If new Jets running back Braelon Allen has anything to do with it, A-Rod is going to last a lot longer than that in 2024 and beyond.

The No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round took to social media to say, “Ima make sure A-Rod can play for 10 more years.”

Ima make sure A-Rod can play for 10 more years https://t.co/jv5QcHa3f6 — Braelon Allen (@BraelonAllen) April 29, 2024

Allen responded to a video clip breakdown from Joe Blewett of Jets X-Factor who highlighted his ability in pass protection at Wisconsin.

Protecting Rodgers Is the No. 1 Task of the Jets in 2024

General manager Joe Douglas rebuilt the Jets offensive line this offseason. Gang Green secured three new starters thanks to some savvy moves in free agency and via the trade market.

The Jets invested a minimum of $12.5 million in guaranteed free-agent dollars to secure John Simpson and Tyron Smith. Depending on how they perform in 2024 that number could be even higher.

New York also swapped places in the fourth round and sent a 2024 sixth-rounder to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for old friend Morgan Moses.

JD wasn’t satisfied with those moves and took the protection promise to another level. With the No. 11 overall pick in the first round, the Jets secured offensive lineman Olu Fashanu out of Penn State.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus said, “I think he could be the best tackle in this draft.”

Olu Fashanu: – 88.4 pass blocking grade in 2023

– NEVER allowed a sack in his college career 🫣 pic.twitter.com/gnFNSSviH1 — PFF NFL Podcast (@PFFNFLPod) April 29, 2024

In addition to the obvious ways to protect a quarterback with a good offensive line, JD was thinking of creative ways beyond that to protect his 40-year-old quarterback.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic highlighted the pass-blocking abilities of Allen in a story he posted on Monday, April 29. That should provide an extra layer of security along with the tight ends on the roster contributing with chip blocks and max protection calls.

Allen Brings a Different Dimension to the Jets Offense in 2024

Breece Hall is the straw that stirs the drink for the Jets offense. However, he isn’t a perfect player.

In November of 2023, head coach Robert Saleh publically challenged his running back to find another level.

“Breece is a special talent, we all agree when the ball is in his hands we are better but there are grimy yards that a back has to understand that he needs to get,” Saleh explained on a conference call. ” “That means lowering your shoulder, getting dirty, getting grimy, finishing runs, & not trying to find ways to bounce.”

On paper Allen is the perfect complement to Breece. While Hall brings explosiveness and homerun ability, Allen is a grinding bruiser.

“Running back with a defensive player’s mindset,” Allen told Jets team reporter Caroline Hendershot. He revealed that he was originally recruited to Wisconsin as a defensive prospect specifically as a safety/linebacker hybrid.

“I run the ball with that mentality of punishing & creating the contact so definitely getting a physical downhill runner,” Allen explained.

Interesting note on new #Jets RB @BraelonAllen: @cghendy revealed that he was recruited by @BadgerFootball to play defense & that mentality translates to his running style. ‘Running back with a defensive player’s mindset,’ Braelon Allen said. He added specifically that he was… pic.twitter.com/4YR3uI1ovc — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 29, 2024

He will immediately become the short-yardage and likely goal-line back. Plus he will bring some much-needed pass protection to the backfield.

The Jets also believe they will be playing with a lot more leads in 2024. If that proves to be true, the green and white will have to be able to run out the clock at the end of games. New York wants to preserve Hall for when it truly matters including the potential of the playoffs.

That will require some of these younger backs on the roster, not named Hall, to handle that closer-role at the end of games.