49ers Trade Proposal Sends Brandon Aiyuk to AFC Contender

With the door still open for the San Francisco 49ers to trade wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, the New York Jets could come calling.

That’s the trade proposal from Bleacher Report’s Ryan Fowler, which would send Aiyuk to the Jets for a third-round pick at No. 72 and a fourth-round pick. New York has two fourth-round picks at No. 111 and No. 134, a compensatory pick from the Baltimore Ravens.

“With Aaron Rodgers healthy, it wouldn’t shock to see Jets GM Joe Douglas push his chips toward the middle of the table, being aggressive to add impact playmakers in whatever way possible,” Fowler wrote. “Adding Aiyuk without giving up Day 1 capital would be a dream scenario for Douglas.”

It could be a fitting scenario for Rodgers, a Chico, California, native and former Cal standout if Aiyuk landed with the Jets and made a big difference. However, the 49ers would need to nail it on the third and fourth-round picks to really make up for trading away Aiyuk.

Throughout the offseason, Aiyuk has persisted on a bigger contract instead of his $14.1 million fifth-year option. Spotrac projects Aiyuk for a much greater salary at $24.9 million annually or a four-year, $99.82 million deal.

Brandon Aiyuk, 49ers Remain ‘Far Apart’

"Earlier, I spoke to another team’s general manager who insisted that, because the 49ers and Aiyuk are far apart on negotiations for a lucrative contract extension, the fifth-year receiver is 'very much in play.'" @sfchronicle @SportingGreenSF https://t.co/7pxHU81OIx — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) April 24, 2024

As of Wednesday, the 49ers and Aiyuk’s camp “are far apart on negotiations” according to Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport previously reported on Tuesday that it’s going to hinge on if Aiyuk wants to stay.

“Whatever the 49ers will pay Brandon Aiyuk, who they really, really like as a player, who they developed all the way through, I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s a team that’s willing to pay him more,” Rapoport said during “The Insiders” on Tuesday. “That’s actually not really the question. The question really is: Does Brandon Aiyuk want to stay in San Francisco with a team that’s awesome and will probably be very good for a long time?”

If Aiyuk receives the contract of his desire whether with the 49ers or elsewhere, it would put him in the top three among wide receivers league wide for pay. Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown makes $20 million annually on his four-year, $100 million deal, and Cleveland Browns star Amari Cooper has a five-year, $100 million at $20 million annually.

San Francisco doesn’t have much salary cap space for 2024 with $16.81 million over the cap, but the 49ers’ situation could improve for 2025. The Athletic’s David Lombardi maintained that’s the case.

Meanwhile, the 49ers could ill afford to lose Aiyuk after two-consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Aiyuk tallied 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns last year and 78 receptions for 1,015 yards and eight touchdowns in 2022.

Niners GM John Lynch Maintains Efforts to Keep Brandon Aiyuk

Niners general manager John Lynch has been adamant about keeping Aiyuk throughout the offseason. Lynch told reporters on Monday that there have been “good talks” between both sides.

“And our wish is to that he’s here and a part of the Niners for the rest of his career,” Lynch said. “We’re working through that and … as such, I was a player once, and I never liked my business being out in the public, so I’m going to respect that, so I’m not going to speak for their side.”

That said, Lynch acknowledged that there had been calls for Aiyuk but doubled down on the efforts to keep him. Lynch also left it unanswered whether or not the 49ers allowed Aiyuk to test the trade market.