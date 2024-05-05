‘Way-Too-Early’ Mock Draft Sends Colorado Superstar to Buccaneers

In a dream scenario — what else is a mock draft, really? — the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could eventually land a player who would be a nightmare for opposing NFL teams.

In PFF’s Way-Too-Early Mock Draft for 2025 from Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman, Tampa Bay lands Colorado All-American cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter with the No. 12 overall pick in the first round — one of the most unique prospects in recent memory.

The draft order was based on a PFF amalgamation of 2025 Super Bowl odds.

“The Buccaneers opt for the best player available in Colorado’s Travis Hunter,” wrote Chadwick and Wasserman. “Hunter is a freak of nature with his ability to play at a near-elite level at wide receiver and cornerback. He earned a 78.9 receiving grade and a 74.7 coverage grade in 2023.”

In the same mock draft, the Carolina Panthers drafted Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. with the No. 1 overall pick.

Travis Hunter: 1 of 1 College Football Superstar

No college player in recent memory can claim the skill set Hunter possesses. He’s a two-way player who seems like a throwback to a long-gone era of every-down players that defined the early days of not just college football, but the sport itself.

How Hunter got to this point is just as unique.

The No. 1 high school player in the nation in the Class of 2022, Hunter was a five-star recruit out of Collins Hill (Ga.) High School committed to play for FBS powerhouse Florida State before flipping his commitment to FCS Jackson State and head coach Deion Sanders in Dec. 2021.

It was the first time a five-star recruit had ever committed to play for an HBCU or FCS school. Hunter’s move was seismic.

As a senior, despite missing five games with an ankle injury, Hunter had 76 receptions for 1,128 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 4 interceptions. In the Class 7A state championship game, Hunter had 10 receptions for 153 yards and 1 touchdown as well as a forced fumble to cap off a 15-0 season, winning the first state title in school history. His 48 career receiving touchdowns set the Georgia state record.

“In what is probably the most shocking decision in the history of college football recruiting, Hunter has spurned Florida State and will play for FCS Jackson State and Deion Sanders at the next level,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Dustin Lewis in 2021. “This is absolutely jaw-dropping.”

Legendary recruiting expert Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports broke the new of Hunter’s possible flip.

“This is the biggest signing day moment in the history of college football,” Wiltfong told CBS Sports’ David Cobb.

Travis Hunter Followed Deion Sanders From JSU to Colorado

Hunter might be a case study for why the NFL needs to lower its three-year rule for draft-eligible players to two years. Currently, players must be graduated from high school for three years before becoming draft eligible — Hunter would have likely been a Top 10 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Playing on both offense and defense the last two seasons, Hunter was the SWAC Freshman of the Year as a true freshman at Jackson State in 2022 before following Sanders to Colorado.

As a sophomore in 2023, Hunter won the Paul Hornung Award as the nation’s most versatile player and was a consensus AP All-American at the all-purpose position despite missing three games with a lacerated liver.

Hunter will likely be a full-time cornerback in the NFL, although it’s easy to see using him on the offensive side of the ball in high-pressure situations.

He’s also one of the wealthiest athletes in college football when it comes to NIL earnings — according to On3, Hunter has an annual $2.7 million NIL value, including endorsement deals with EA Sports and Leaf Trading Cards.