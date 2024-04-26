2024 NFL Draft Grades For All 32 Second-Round Picks

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze are Chicago Bears, the New England Patriots tabbed Drake Maye as their franchise quarterback, and there were only nine defensive players chosen in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

After a frenetic first night of picks that sent war rooms across the league into frenzies of fist-bumps, high-fives, and thrilling phone calls to the players chosen after the arduous pre-draft process, Round 2 of the draft looms large.

The second round begins at 7 p.m. Eastern on Friday, April 26, 2024.

Friday night, Heavy will be grading every pick of the second round as they happen, starting with the Buffalo Bills starting the festivities roughly 20 hours after trading back with the Carolina Panthers to acquire the No. 33 overall selection, first of the second round.

This story will be updated throughout the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, with grades added as the picks go down.

No. 33 – Buffalo Bills (via Carolina Panthers)

Pick: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State

The Bills traded back twice on Thursday night, to the Kansas City Chiefs, who selected elite burner Xavier Worthy to drop into Patrick Mahomes’ supporting cast, and then with the Carolina Panthers who selected big-bodied red-zone threat Xavier Legette.

Naturally, comparisons to Worthy and Legette will follow Keon Coleman, But, Coleman was one of the best receivers on the board and excels in making contested catches. Adding Coleman softens the blow a bit from the production lost from trading Stefon Diggs.

Grade: B+

No. 34 – Los Angeles Chargers (via New England Patriots)

Pick: Ladd McConkey, WR, Georgia

The run of wide receivers continues, as another pass-catcher with a Round 1 grade comes off the board early on Night 2.

McConkey was a focal point of Georgia’s vertical passing game, averaging 16.1 yards per reception last season in Athens, and 6.3 yards after the catch per reception. A versatile receiver who can line up on the perimeter or in the slot, McConkey’s a great scheme fit. Bonus points for Los Angeles trading up to add McConkey to Justin Herbert’s supporting cast.

Grade: A-

No. 35 – Atlanta Falcons (via Arizona Cardinals)

Pick: Ruke Orhorho, DT, Clemson

The Falcons bolster the interior of the defensive line, with Orhorho, who logged 13 sacks across three seasons in Clemson as a consistent interior pass-rush specialist. Orhorho can line up at defensive tackle or on the edge, and his explosiveness will be an asset for an Atlanta defense that is seemingly built from the secondary forward.

Grade: B

No. 36 – Washington Commanders

Pick: Jer’zhan Newton, DL Illinois

Philosophically, it’s impossible to have enough talent along both lines of scrimmage, and while the Commanders already boast the likes of DaRon Payne, Jonathan Allen, and newcomers Dante Fowler and Dorance Armstrong, Newton is a disruptive and explosive pass-rush presence who can contribute quality snaps immediately.

Last season, Newton posted 7.5 sacks with 8.5 tackles for loss, and if he’s able to come close to matching that level of production, he’ll have a bright future as a rotational piece in 2024 and much more to come in the future.

Grade: A-

No. 37 – New England Patriots

Pick: Ja’Lynn Polk

After taking Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick, the Patriots do the prudent thing by rounding back and adding a weapon to his supporting cast in the passing game in Round 2.

Polk boasts explosive speed, averaging 16.8 yards per reception last season. A propensity to make contested catches will help hasten Maye’s development, and his 567 deep yards in 2023 could make him a favorite target early for New England’s new quarterback who loves to push the ball vertically.

Grade: A

No. 38 – Los Angeles Rams (via Tennessee Titans)

Pick: T’Vondre Sweat, DT, Texas

T’Vondre Sweat is the definition of a space-eater, at 6-4, 366-pound who swallows up double-teams, but has the explosiveness to be disruptive as an interior pass-rusher. But, he excels as a run-stuffer.

Sweat will help fill the void left behind by Aaron Donald, thanks in part to his elite 15.3 pass-rush-win rate and 12.8 run-stop win rate, both on the upper echelon of the scale from Pro Football Focus.

Grade: B