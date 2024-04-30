Epic Group Announced to Roast Tom Brady on Netflix Special

Netflix is known for its ground-breaking streaming service, which includes some epic peeks into the world of sports, including documentary series Last Chance U, Quarterback and Untold: Swamp Kings.

That being said, nothing done before will be like what Netflix will try to pull off on May 8 when it hosts a live roast of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Part of the lineup was announced in posts on X from ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Gregg Rosenthal.

According to Schefter, former teammates Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, Randy Moss and Drew Bledsoe will be among the roasters.

According to Rosenthal, former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will appear and Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck is “probable.”

Kevin Hart has already been announced as the host for the special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, which will air live on May 5 at 8 p.m. EST.

One week until we're LIVE with The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady#TomBradyRoast #NetflixIsAJokeFest pic.twitter.com/ZZJnsrJi21 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) April 29, 2024

The roast was delayed after being originally announced in May 2022 to be released in 2023, with Brady serving as an executive producer.

“We can’t wait to burn three-time Super Bowl-losing quarterback Tom Brady, who only went back to the NFL in order to delay this roast,” Robbie Praw, Netflix vice president of stand-up and comedy formats, told Sports Illustrated in 2022. “In all seriousness, it’s a huge thrill to work with the greatest football player of all time on this project. No one’s better at taking hits and still coming out on top, so we know the roast will be a breeze for Brady.”

Tom Brady Won Seven Super Bowls in 23 Seasons

Brady played 23 seasons in the NFL and played in 10 Super Bowls, winning seven times— six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

Brady was a sixth-round NFL draft pick out of Michigan in 2000 — the 199th overall pick — and led the Patriots to one of the greatest sports upsets of all time to win his first Super Bowl, taking down the defending champion St. Louis Rams.

He finished his career as the NFL record holder for career passing yards (89,214), career completions (7,753), career passing touchdowns (649), career quarterback wins (251), career playoff quarterback wins (35), career playoff passing yards (13,400) and career playoff passing touchdowns (88).

Brady is the only player in NFL history to win Super Bowl MVP honors for two different teams and is the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three different decades. He’s also the oldest NFL MVP (40 years old), oldest Super Bowl MVP (43 years old) and oldest Pro Bowl quarterback (44 years old).

NFL on Fox Contract: 10 Years, $375 Million

Beginning in 2024, Brady will be the lead color commentator for the NFL on Fox alongside lead play-by-play man Kevin Burkhardt in a deal that will reportedly pay Brady $375 million over 10 years.

Brady retired from the NFL for the first time after the 2021 season, then returned to play one more year for the Buccaneers in 2022.

Brady, a three-time NFL MVP, made $332.19 million in career earnings over his 23 seasons and in 2023, Forbes listed his estimated net worth at $530 million.