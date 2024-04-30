Tom Brady Sparks Comeback Chatter in Latest Video [Watch]

Tom Brady just can’t stay away as he made his latest comeback tease in a Hertz video on Tuesday.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback hung it up in February 2023, but he made his second comeback comment in less than a month. His first occurred during the “Deep Cut” podcast where he said he’s “not opposed” to comeback, and this time, he made it more direct though “hypothetical” as he put it.

A Hertz representative asked Brady to show off his broadcast voice in the process because of his upcoming NFL gig with FOX this fall. Brady obliged.

“Tom Brady back from retirement. Wins his eighth ring,” Brady said before he pulled down the microphone and shrugged his shoulders. “Hypothetical.”

Fans responded with comments such as “age is only a number” and “don’t play with me like this” amid the reaction. Brady, 46, will turn 47 before the season starts, and he’s been out of the league for one season already.

Tom Brady Played Until Age 45

Brady played until age 45, which he stated as a goal in the past. His final season in 2022 with the Buccaneers didn’t go as planned — the team stumbled to 8-9 and fell to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card game.

The former Michigan star never had a losing season of football nor a loss to the Cowboys before that season. A sixth-round pick by the Patriots in 2000, Brady rose to stardom and unprecedented success in 20 seasons with the team.

Brady guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins amid nine appearances, and he won three MVPs as he amassed numerous passing records. He left the Patriots after the 2019 season to join the Buccaneers as a free agent in 2020.

After a successful three-year run in Tampa with a Super Bowl win and three playoff appearances, Brady left the game and pursued broadcasting, got into sports ownership among other business ventures, and spent time with family. Brady looks poised to obtain part ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders, which would add a challenge to his second possible comeback.

NFL owners would need to vote whether or not a part-owner could play for a team. Brady and FOX would have to work something out, too, if that were to happen.

Insider Says Tom Brady Comeback ‘Likely Not Happening’

ESPN’s Dan Graziano said a Brady comeback is “likely not happening” this year.

“What Brady said a few weeks ago reminded me of way back when I was covering the Yankees: Roger Clemens would join in midseason because the pitcher felt like he was too old to manage his way through a whole season,” Graziano wrote on April 27. “Could you imagine Brady doing something like that? I kind of can. But Brady is all about preparation, and I also can’t see him jumping into a season without his usual offseason routine to prepare.”

“Can we completely rule this out? Somewhat astoundingly, no. But if I had to guess, which I do here, I’m guessing it’s more likely not to happen,” Graziano wrote. “It sure would be fun, though!”