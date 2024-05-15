Commanders Sign WR Familiar With Kliff Kingsbury: Report

The Washington Commanders aren’t done adding pass-catchers who played for offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury with the Arizona Cardinals. Journeyman wide receiver Damiere Byrd will join veteran tight end Zach Ertz as former Kingsbury players in a supporting cast revamped for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Byrds’ arrival was confirmed by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Wednesday, May 15. He noted how the well-travelled wideout was a member of the Cards “in 2019, when Kliff Kingsbury was the coach.”

Adding Byrd gives the Commanders another supplementary speedster at a position group still headlined by Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The franchise also replaced Curtis Samuel with Olamide Zaccheaus earlier in free agency.

Another receiver was needed, despite the presence of incumbents Dyami Brown and Jamison Crowder. The Commanders also selected Luke McCaffrey in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Byrd’s arrival means there’s less chance of the Commanders bringing back a free-agent receiver who impressed at times last season.

Damiere Byrd Signing Likely Rules Out Byron Pringle Return

Byrd spent the last two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, but he’s also suited up for the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers. Fortunately, the 31-year-old played some of his best football under Kingsbury in Arizona.

In Kingsbury’s offense Byrd snagged 32 receptions, the second-highest single-season tally of his career. Byrd also moved the sticks for 16 first downs, broke three tackles and averaged 4.7 yards after catch per reception, according to Pro Football Reference.

His production, allied with a history working for Kingsbury, makes Byrd a credible replacement for Byron Pringle. The latter caught 14 passes for 161 yards for Kingsbury’s predecessor Eric Bieniemy in 2023.

With Bieniemy gone, Pringle could return to the Kansas City Chiefs, but Randy Mueller of The Athletic believes the Los Angeles Chargers are a better fit. Signing Byrd shows the Commanders are willing to continue trusting new options at receiver.

The approach makes sense, given the versatility at Kingsbury’s disposal.

Kliff Kingsbury Has Intriguing Options at WR

Kingsbury will know Byrd offers returner’s-like speed and the versatility to unleash it from anywhere on the field. Like for this touchdown from the backfield for the Bears against the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

Samuel could do the same things and so can Dotson. The latter is already happy the Commanders drafted Daniels, so he could make a third-year leap.

Dotson can play the slot, just like Crowder and Zaccheaus. Byrd can also work from the inside, but he’s proved for Kingsbury he can get open outside the numbers in the red zone.

It’s what Byrd did to grab this touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in 2019, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS.

Kingsbury will find multiple ways to deploy receivers with similar skill-sets like Byrd, Crowder and Dotson. What the play-caller will need is to also make room for McLaurin and McCaffrey.

McLaurin remains a playmaker on the perimeter, but rookie McCaffrey is another who works best inside. How Kingsbury isolates McLaurin outside, while also unleashing so many intriguing underneath receivers, will define the Commanders’ new-look passing game.

Having somebody familiar with the playbook like Byrd will only help the process.