Former $30 Million Pro Bowl Tight End Praises Commanders Rookie

When former Washington Commanders tight end Chris Cooley saw who his former team was taking in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, he turned into a real-life version of the famous Spider-Man meme where two identical Spider-Mans pointi at each other.

Exactly 20 years after the Commanders took Cooley in the third round out of Utah State in 2004, they took tight end Ben Sinnott in the second round out of Kansas State.

The similarities between the two players are eerie, and Cooley said as much on The Kevin Sheehan Show on May 6.

“If (Sinnott) is wearing No. 47, we are identical,” Cooley said, referring to the jersey number he wore in nine seasons in Washington.

What Are Similarities Between Cooley, Sinnott?

The Commanders haven’t announced jersey numbers for their latest draft class of nine rookies yet.

If Sinnott wants No. 47 it’s likely up for grabs after linebacker Khaleke Hudson, who wore No. 47 the last four seasons, signed with the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

Cooley and Sinnott both have similar body types. Cooley was 6-foot-3 and 243 pounds when he played and Sinnott is 6-foot-4 and 247 pounds.

Their college stats are strikingly similar as well.

In three seasons at Utah State, Cooley had 96 receptions for 1,255 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 1 rushing touchdown.

In three seasons at Kansas State, Sinnott had 82 receptions for 1,138 receiving yards and 10 touchdonws, as well as 1 rushing touchdown.

Cooley was a star in the NFL and played his entire career with the Commanders, where he made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2004 and was a two-time Pro Bowler in 2007 and 2008.

Cooley signed a 6-year, $30 million contract in 2007.

“I will tell you right now, (former Washington head coach0 Joe Gibbs would love Ben Sinnott,” Cooley said. “This would be his guy. He would draft this guy. This is his H-back who can play receiver and tight end. He is a versatile tight end.”

Just an elite celebration from Ben Sinnott on K-State's opening drive touchdown. First the leg dab (?) then the Griddy????? It was both absurd and awesome.@ben_sinnott @whoward_ pic.twitter.com/jf9jRMJEEs — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) November 19, 2023

When Will Ben Sinnott Crack Starting Lineup?

Sinnott’s path to the starting lineup might already be laid out, and it would behoove the Commanders to establish a connection between the rookie tight end and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick, sooner than later.

Logan Thomas led Washington’s tight ends with 55 receptions for 496 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2023 but is no longer with the team.

The Commanders signed free-agent tight end and three-time Pro Bowler Zach Ertz to a one-year contract in March 2024, but Ertz battled injuries over the last two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and ended the 2023 season on the practice squad with the Detroit Lions.

The Commanders taking Sinnott at the No. 53 overall pick was ahead of where he was slotted in most pre-draft evaluations. NFL analyst Lance Zierlein had him targeted as a 3rd or 4th round pick.

“After previously getting great value in this draft, according to the PFF big board, the Commanders pick the 105th-ranked player in Round 2 (with Sinnott),” wrote PFF’s Trevor Sikkema in his post-draft grades for all 32 NFL teams. “Sinnott is an athletic tight end for Jayden Daniels to develop with for the next decade. He doesn’t do any one thing at an elite level but can do everything well. Sinnott’s 14 missed tackles forced in 2023 ranked third among tight ends, and he made 31 explosive plays over the past two seasons.”