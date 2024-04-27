Commanders’ Jer’Zhan Newton Reveals Extent of Foot Injury After Draft Slide

The Washington Commanders don’t need to worry, Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton says his foot feels fine. Ex-Illinois defensive tackle Newton was speaking shortly after being named the 36th player taken in the 2024 NFL draft, as well as the Commanders’ second pick after the decision to take Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels on Day 1.

Daniels fit an obvious need, but Newton hearing his name called was something of a surprise on two levels. First, the Commanders are seemingly well-stocked at his position, thanks to Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne and Phidarian Mathis.

Second, Newton was considered by many a first-round talent. A Jones fracture in his foot might have contributed to a dip in his draft stock, so the Commanders will be delighted Newton revealed he’s “fully healed” following January surgery, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.

That means Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters got great value four picks into Round 2. He’s also created what should be a truly scary interior D-line rotation.

Commanders Putting Together ‘Scary’ Front

Although defensive tackle wasn’t an obvious need, there’s a reason many still liked this pick. Including Heavy’s Matt Lombardo, who graded the selection A- based on rating Newton as “a disruptive and explosive pass-rush presence who can contribute quality snaps immediately.”

Lombardo’s not alone in thinking the Commanders did right by picking Newton. The decision earned an A+ from Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar, who thinks that although “some teams were worried about the Jones fracture in his foot,” this pick had to happen because the “match of team and player had the potential to be absolutely incendiary.”

New on @TheNFLWire: GRADE: A+ Johnny Newton was my best defensive tackle in this class, and one of the defensive players. I know that some teams were worried about the Jones fracture in his foot, but he played through it last season and still destroyed just about every offensive… — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 26, 2024

Words like “incendiary” speak to the fear factor the Commanders can create by putting Newton into the mix with Allen and Payne. It’s a trio opponents will need special plans to stop.

As Pro Football Focus put it, “The Commanders’ D-Line is SCARY.”

Of course, striking fear into the opposition depends on every member of the group still being on the roster for this season. Allen’s set to earn $14 million in base salary for 2024 and $15.5 million a year later, per Spotrac.com, although Peters has previously indicated he doesn’t want to trade the pricey veteran.

Mathis could be a more likely casualty of Newton’s arrival. The former Alabama standout wasn’t drafted by this regime and he’s had two stints on injured reserve since entering the pros in 2022.

Newton can be the rotational complement to Allen and Payne Mathis hasn’t been. Provided the newcomer is fully healthy.

Jer’Zhan Newton Draft Stock Hurt by Injury

Newton’s first-round credentials were dented slightly by his foot injury, even though he “was able to participate in his Pro Day,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Commanders take Illinois DT Johnny Newton at No. 36. He's recovering from a Jones Fracture, but was able to participate in his Pro Day. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2024

Rolling the dice on Newton’s recovery was a risk worth taking for the Commanders because the 21-year-old is a game-wrecker from multiple spots. He has the frame and leverage to play over center, but the 6-foot-2, 280-pounder is nimble and dynamic enough to create pressure and wreck blocking schemes from the edge or in the guard-tackle gaps.

As much as his athleticism set him apart in college, Newton revealed he also relied on his smarts. He said, “I feel like I’m dominant… My football IQ is really high,” per ESPN’s John Keim.

Newton: "I feel like I'm dominant… My football IQ is really high." Said there were 4-5 times a game that IQ helped him cheat on a play based on an OL stance etc.; or to react quicker. — John Keim (@john_keim) April 27, 2024

Allaying injury fears while demonstrating a healthy amount of confidence are the necessary first steps toward Newton proving the Commanders were right to draft talent over need.