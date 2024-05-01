Proposed Commanders Trade Would Land 49ers Bargain WR

After drafting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Washington Commanders could look to continue adding weapons around him. The team lost Curtis Samuel in free agency to the Buffalo Bills but added Austin Ekeler and others in free agency and the draft to give the No. 2 pick weapons. In a proposed trade with the San Francisco 49ers from Rico of Bleacher Report, the Commanders would land another weapon for Daniels.

The deal doesn’t land Deebo Samuel or Brandon Aiyuk, but Jauan Jennings. Rico’s trade would send a fifth-round pick to the 49ers.

“So I got Jauan Jennings to the Commanders from the 49ers. They get a fifth-rounder in this one here. Obviously, this one is a no-brainer for me,” Rico said on his NFL trade ideas stream. “You get help in the slot. I know Luke McCaffrey’s there, but you get a big, experienced slot that you can work in with Jahan Dotson, they can work in with Scary Terry.”

How Jauan Jennings Would Help the Commanders

The Washington Commanders have a legitimate Pro Bowler in Terry McLaurin. However, outside of McLaurin, the weapons could improve.

The Commanders’ No. 2 receiver, Jahan Dotson, had 518 yards on 49 receptions, averaging 10.6 yards per catch. Ekeler, viewed as a threat as a running back and wide receiver, had his fewest receiving yards since 2020 in the 2023 season.

Heading into the season, as currently constructed, McLaurin’s the only receiver on the roster who finished with more than 518 yards.

Jennings didn’t finish the 2023 season with more than 518 yards, either, but played on a San Francisco 49ers team with Christian McCaffrey, Samuel, and Aiyuk. With the Commanders, Jennings could see a different role.

The 26-year-old finished with 265 yards on 19 receptions, averaging 13.9 yards per catch. Jennings is also set to make just $4.8 million in 2024.

Commanders Still Need Wide Receiver Help

The Washington Commanders, even after the draft, have a need for wide receiver help.

Evan Winter of A to Z Sports listed the three biggest needs for the Commanders after the NFL draft, ranking wide receiver third.

“The Commanders drafted Luke McCaffrey and signed Olamide Zaccheaus in free agency, but the group still needs some more experienced help,” Winter wrote on April 30. “Much like the cornerback room – if even one of Terry McLaurin or Jahan Dotson miss time then it’s not a good situation.

“Washington also needs to add more size to the room. As it stands, the team only has one wideout over 6-foot-1 and that’s 6-foot-4 Brycen Tremaine. There’s no one who can go up and high point the ball or win contested red zone catches. When you have a QB like Daniels, you need a wideout that can do that.”

The San Francisco 49ers receiver would give them height like Winter wrote as he’s 6-foot-3.

With the decision to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, putting help around him can only help. Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire wrote on April 26 that by drafting Daniels, the goal is to give him all the help he needs.

“The goal now is to surround him with plenty of help,” Manning wrote.