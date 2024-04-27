Christian McCaffrey Gave Commanders ‘Encouragement’ to Draft His Brother

The Washington Commanders got some All-Pro “encouragement” to take wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the 100th overall in the 2024 NFL draft. It came from the player’s brother, San Francisco 49ers’ running back Christian McCaffrey, according to general manager Adam Peters.

Knowledge of the family from his time in the front office when the 49ers traded for the 2023 NFL rushing champion, helped Peters make his pick. So did some words from last season’s Offensive Player of the Year, per JP Finlay of NBSC4 Sports.

Run CMC got his wish and took to X to post a brilliant reaction shortly after the pick was made: “Couldn’t be more proud of my brother @mccaffrey_luke What a story. Bet on yourself every step of the way. What a story.”

The reference to “what a story” speaks to how his brother reinvented himself to thrive at the collegiate level. A former quarterback, Luke converted to wide receiver and became a prolific target shortly after transferring from Nebraska to Rice.

Commanders Drafted Sneaky Good WR

There’s an obvious spot with the Commanders for McCaffrey the younger brother. He fits the bill as the type of versatile, possession-style receiver the team lost when Curtis Samuel joined the Buffalo Bills in free agency.

McCaffrey made 72 catches for 992 yards during his senior year. He also showcased an underrated flair for the big play by averaging 14 yards per catch, according to Sports Reference.

Yards after the catch were the currency that paid for most of McCaffrey’s big gains. The 23-year-old is credited with “natural ball-carrying instincts, evident in his creative open-field maneuvers and ability to evade tacklers,” by NFLDraftBuzz.com.

Meanwhile, McCaffrey’s experience as a signal-caller for the Cornhuskers means he “Showcases a quarterback’s understanding of the position; identifies when he is the hot route in Cover-0 looks and makes himself immediately available to the quarterback,” according to Pro Football Network’s Derek Tate.

One of McCaffrey’s best qualities is a nose for the end zone. He reeled in 13 touchdowns for the Owls last season, per PFF Commanders.

Being able to find paydirt so consistently will come in handy for a Washington offense that got just 14 touchdowns from its wideouts in 2023, four of those courtesy of Samuel.

McCaffrey can add something extra to a rotation so far only boosted by the arrival of free agent Olamide Zaccheaus.

Christian McCaffrey Not the Only NFL Relative of Newest Commanders WR

While his brother is the most dominant of the league’s running backs, Luke’s pro pedigree goes beyond Christian. His bloodlines also include being the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, a third-round draft pick for the New York Giants in 1991, who won Super Bowls with the 49ers and Denver Broncos.

All signs point to the Commanders having snagged a potential steal with their second pick in the third round. If so, a draft class already looking loaded thanks to the first-round selection of quarterback Jayden Daniels, along with explosive defensive tackle Jer’Zhan ‘Johnny’ Newton in Round 2, will only get stronger.

Peters and new head coach Dan Quinn were hired to overhaul a poorly constructed roster. A busy free-agency period, coupled with the early impressions of this draft class, show the pair are firmly putting their stamp on a new team.