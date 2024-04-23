Trade Proposal Lands Commanders Additional First-Round Pick

Whether it’s LSU’s Jayden Daniels or North Carolina’s Drake Maye, it’s almost a certainty that the Washington Commanders will take a potential franchise quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

One thing any great quarterback needs? Someone to protect his blind side. And the Commanders could land that in the 2024 draft as well via a proposed trade from ESPN’s Jordan Reid in his latest seven-round mock draft.

Reid has the Commanders trading back into the first round to select Oklahoma offensive tackle Tyler Guyton at No. 30 overall in exchange for second and third-round picks to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 36 and No. 78 overall.

“Keep an eye on Washington late on Thursday night,” Reid wrote. “I’m hearing the Commanders might consider trading back into the first round for an offensive tackle. And because I have five off the board, this might be a good spot to jump on one of the final two OTs in my top 32 rankings. Baltimore, meanwhile, can slide back six spots and add a Day 2 selection for its troubles.”

It’s been almost a decade since Washington took an offensive lineman in the first round. The Commanders took Iowa guard Brandon Scherff at No. 5 overall in 2015 and he played seven seasons for Washington, where he was a five-time Pro Bowler and earned NFL All-Pro honors in 2020.

Guyton’s College Position Might Confuse Fans

Guyton started his career at TCU before transferring to Big 12 foe Oklahoma and only played in 29 games in college, making the majority of his starts at right offensive tackle — the “blind side” tackle in Oklahoma’s offense because of left-handed quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Even in a limited sample size, Guyton was excellent as a pass blocker. According to PFF stats, he gave up just two sacks on 548 career pass-blocking snaps.

One area Guyton struggled was consistent play against top-level competition — his lowest grade of 2023 was 53.2 percent against Big 12 champion Texas and he graded out below 60 percent three times in his final five games with the Sooners.

While Guyton’s technique and foundational blocking skills could improve with time and effort, he checked in at 6-foot-8 and 322 pounds at the NFL combine, where he also ran the 40-yard dash in 5.19 seconds. Those aren’t coachable traits.

“The Commanders have a hole at left tackle after releasing Charles Leno Jr., and new GM Adam Peters might not want to wait until Round 2 to fix it,” Reid wrote. “That’s especially true after we had Washington take a new franchise QB (Jayden Daniels) at No. 2 overall — it has to protect him now. Remember, Washington allowed 65 sacks last season, tied for the second most. Yes, Guyton has played only right tackle during his career, but he has the movement skills and upside to transition to the other side. Guyton thrives in space with really good footwork and quickness.”

Commanders Have Big Void at Offensive Tackle

The Commanders gave up 65 sacks in 2023 — second-most in the NFL — and haven’t had an offensive tackle make the Pro Bowl since Trent Williams in 2019. Williams made the Pro Bowl six consecutive seasons with Washington from 2012 to 2018.

Washington hasn’t had a player on its roster make an NFL All-Pro Team at offensive tackle since Jim Lachey in 1991 — the same season the franchise last won a Super Bowl.