Utah Set to Land NHL Franchise Soon? ‘Where There Is Smoke…’

It looks like Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith is interested in knowing more about how fans would like a potential Salt Lake City-based NHL team to be called.

On Monday, April 8, Ryan Smith went on social media to ask fans and followers to fill out a survey on what the team should be named in case the NHL decides to expand the league and position a franchise in Utah.

If an NHL team were to come to Utah, what should we name it? Fill out this survey and send your ideas:https://t.co/wmedXEUEyh https://t.co/BXhSRBqcPd — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) April 8, 2024

“If an NHL team were to come to Utah, what should we name it?” Smith wrote.

Later that day, hockey insiders Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk discussed this unexpected development on the Daily Faceoff podcast.

Discussing the survey where fans could submit potential names for the hypothetical team based in Utah, Seravalli, and Yaremchuk let it be known that there might be something brewing in the NHL offices regarding an expansion.

“Look, we’ve known this forever, you don’t get an NHL franchise without kissing the ring. You have to play by Gary Bettman’s rules,” Seravalli said. “Nothing that any prospective franchise owner does, is done without permission.”

Seravilli thinks Smith’s message was greenlighted by the NHL. He believes that miht mean an expansion could be about to happen in the next few months of years.

“You can bet with 100 percent certainty that Ryan Smith advised the NHL that he will be putting out a survey today collecting team names for a potential franchise,” Seravalli said.

As Seravalli sees the situation, and with no immediate expansion on the horizon, the most probable outcome here could be a relation–namely, one involving the Arizona Coyotes.

“If it were to be an expansion franchise, why would you need to do it now? They wouldn’t be beginning play next season,” Seravalli said. “So, what’s the hurry? If the Arizona Coyotes are relocating…

“I would tell you that very much remains alive, and if not a strong possibility.”

NHL Insiders Weigh In on NHL Expansion into Utah

As recorded by NHL Rumors, Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Steve Kouleas and Carter Hutton on the Sirius XM NHL Network Power Play Segment on Monday.

“You got Ryan Smith, the head of the group, coming out tweeting,” Pagnota said on the April 8 segment of NHL Network Power Play. “That’s not been by accident. None of anything that is happening there is done by accident.”

Pagnota considers the timing of the tweet revealing the ongoing situation within the NHL involving the Coyotes, which are facing endless issues in securing a deal to build a new stadium in Arizona. That, if it doesn’t come to pass, might mean the franchise has to relocate eventually.

“This is all interesting, convenient timing,” Pagnota said. “Ryan Smith’s group putting out a tweet, groups in Houston and Atlanta meeting with the league… and obviously, the stuff with Arizona.

“Usually where there’s smoke, there’s fire. There’s definitely smoke with respect to the league growing.”

Utah Wants to Land an NHL Franchise in Salt Lake City

Smith Entertainment Group, which also owns the NBA’s Utah Jazz franchise, formally requested that the league begin a process to expand the NHL to Salt Lake City in late January 2024.

The company told the NHL that Salt Lake City can “welcome an NHL franchise as soon as next season, using Delta Center, the home of the Jazz, as an interim home arena.”

The NHL released a statement answering to the SEG petition shortly after their submission for an expansion.

“The NHL appreciates the interest expressed by Smith Entertainment Group to bring NHL hockey to Utah,” the statement started. “During conversations over the course of the past two years, we have been impressed by Ryan and Ashley Smith’s commitment to their community and their passion and vision for Utah, not only as a hockey market, but as a preeminent sports and entertainment destination.

“Utah is a promising market, and we look forward to continuing our discussions.”

No news has emerged since then, and they probably won’t with the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and NHLPA running through the end of the 2026 regular season.

On top of that, and considering the problems not having a proper arena is giving the Coyotes, it’s also fair to assume that the NHL would like SEG to have an agreement for the building or acquisition of a stadium in place before adding an SLC-based team to the league.