Legendary Bruins Play-By-Play Commentator Drops Major Announcement On His Future

Legendary Boston Bruins play-by-play commentator Jack Edwards has announced he will be retiring at the conclusion of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edwards has been the Bruins play-by-play commentator for 19 seasons and announced on April 16 that this will be his last. He joined NESN in 2005 as the Bruins play-by-play commentator and has held the role since then.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades?” said Jack Edwards, via the team website. “In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins. I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Edwards continued. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

Boston will honor Edwards during the pre-game ceremony of their final regular season home game against the Ottawa Senators on April 16.

The Bruins and NESN will conduct a nationwide search for the next play-by-play voice to join Color Commentator Andy Brickley for the 2024-25 NHL season.

Fans React To Jack Edwards Announcing His Retirement

Edwards had an illustrious career, including calling the Bruins Stanley Cup win in 2011.

The voice of the Bruins had been accused of being a homer, so fans were torn on him and his career.

“Wow. Forever a legend in Boston. Some of the funniest calls too,” a fan wrote.

“Love him or hate him, he is a legend that has made some great calls. Happy trails, Jack,” another fan added.

Bruins fans did enjoy Edwards, while just NHL fans accused Edwards of being a homer which is why they wouldn’t tune into his broadcasts.

“He was a homer but it was fun to hear him ramble but lately it was hard to listen. Wish him a great retirement!,” one fan wrote.

“I came here for the comments, didn’t disappoint, yes, a very one sided homer, in saying that, when watching the Bruins on ESPNPlus, I always choose the Boston broadcast,” one fan added.

Bruins Can Clinch 1st Place In The Atlantic

Boston is in first place in the Atlantic Division entering play on April 16 and can clinch the division with a win over the Ottawa Senators.

The Bruins are 47-19-15 and are one point up on the Panthers for the top spot in the division. If Boston does finish first in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins will play the top Wild Card team in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, which is the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Bruins did struggle against Tampa Bay this season going 1-1-2, as one loss was in OT and another in a shootout, as Boston beat the Lightning just once this season.