Hurricanes Sound Naive & Defeated Before Game 4 vs. Rangers

The Carolina Hurricanes have tried everything to beat the New York Rangers but nothing has worked for them.

The Canes will host the Rangers on Saturday, May 11, facing a must-win situation in Game 4 and all future games of their second-round series, assuming they can get a win in this crucial contest.

Judging by the statements the Hurricanes head coach and players made after Friday’s practice, however, the feeling in the locker is one of naivety and defeatism.

Asked about the potential aftermath of a Game 4 loss and it being the last time the current team skates together considering a few Hurricanes will enter free agency next July, Sebastian Aho had a hard time finding the proper words to explain the situation.

“I mean, I guess it’s… yeah, that’s… I mean, every year it’s going to change,” Aho told reporters following practice on Friday, May 10, via Evan Abramson of Spectrum News 1. “We know it’s gonna happen, I am not very… can’t think that far, obviously.

It’s… but yeah, you just want to make the most of it, you know? It’s such a special group. We’re still alive, so… you gotta enjoy the grind and the challenge we have here and take it day by day.”

The Rangers lead the second-round series against the Hurricanes 3-0 entering Game 4 and have four chances of clinching their place in the Eastern Conference Finals with four contests left to play and two of them (if needed) at Madison Square Garden.

Hurricanes Naive But Hopefull About Series Comeback

Facing a daunting challenge that would require four consecutive victories for Carolina to beat the Rangers and advance past the second round, the vibes weren’t exactly immaculate in the locker room of the hosts of Game 4 on Friday.

“We’re in a tough spot, we know that,” Brind’Amour told reporters after practice on Friday, May 10, via Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post. “It’s the same old story, and it’s boring.

“You’ve just got to worry about the [next] game and see where it goes.”

While realistic and hopeful about getting at least one win in Game 4 and going from there, Brind’Amour just acknowledged the nearly impossible feat his team would need to complete (coming back from a 0-3 deficit) in the next week of play, something that only four teams in NHL history have done before.

“We certainly don’t want to feel sorry for ourselves,” Brind’Amour said. “It’s a new day, and we’ve got a new challenge tomorrow. We’ll put our best foot forward.”

Aho echoed the words of his coach, telling reporters “We’ve just got to believe it’s going to happen. When it does, I like our chances.”

Former Rangers defenseman and current Hurricane Tony DeAngelo stroke a similar chord.

“We’ve got a tough road ahead of us,” Tony DeAngelo said on May 10, via Chip Alexander of The Herald. “But we’ve got the guys in here, the belief in here, that was built for it. We know we’ve got the talent.”

Hurricanes Struggling Mightily With Power Play Opportunities

The problem for Aho, Brind’Amour, and the Hurricanes as a whole is that they could be entering a state of naivety and denial, as they keep repeating the same statements while nothing is materializing on the ice in terms of production and results.

Brind'Amour: "We're focusing on how bad we're playing but we're really playing pretty damn good. And I look at that, I'm separating. There's two games going on here, and If you want to write the right story, that's what's going on." — Cory Lavalette (@corylav) May 10, 2024

“We’re focusing on how bad we’re playing, but we’re really playing pretty damn good. I look at that,” Brind’Amour told reporters after the Game 3 loss on Thursday, May 9, via Cory Lavalette. “There’s two games (even strength and power play) going on here. We’re losing one badly, but we’re doing pretty damn good on the other one.”

The Canes have lost the first three games while scoring 8 goals and allowing 11. That’s a 3-goal difference, and all losses were by just 1 goal each. The last two defeats, on top of everything, happened in over time.

“When you’re that close, it’s just sticking with (it) and trusting it will be our time, and we’re going to get those bounces and we’re going to capitalize on the power play,” Seth Jarvis told reporters on Friday, May 10, via The Herald’s Chip Alexander.

One of the main problems the Hurricanes have had during their series against the Rangers is their man-advantage prowess getting destroyed by New York’s penalty-kill unit. Carolina is a horrible 0-for-15 in power play opportunities through Game 3.

“We’ve got to get a little more dialed in on it, on the execution part, for sure.” Brind’Amour said ahead of Game 4. “You’ve got to give (the Rangers) credit. They’re doing their system really well, and knowing when to pressure and when not. We just haven’t handled that the way we normally do.”