Hurricanes Make a Big Change for Game 3 vs. Rangers

Down 2-0 in their second-round playoff series against the New York Rangers and looking for anything to spark a comeback, the Carolina Hurricanes are making a change ahead of Game 3.

For the first time this postseason, the Hurricanes will turn to Pyotr Kochetkov in goal as the series shifts to Raleigh for Game 3 Thursday.

Frederik Andersen had played the first seven games of the postseason for Carolina – five in the first round against the New York Islanders and two in the second round against the Rangers – but at his media availability Thursday morning, Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour announced that the 24-year-old Kochetkov would be getting the nod in Game 3.

“Freddie’s played really well, but he’s also played a lot,” Brind’Amour said. “I think giving him a little rest is the best thing.”

Brind’Amour explained his belief that allowing the veteran Andersen to take a night off would be the right approach at this juncture in the series. He reiterated that he had no worries about turning to Kochetkov, despite the fact that he has not played since April 14, the Hurricanes’ penultimate regular-season game.

“At the end of the day, he’s fresh,” Brind’Amour said. “Hopefully, he has a great game.”

Kochetkov Looking for Second Career Playoff Win

Although technically still a rookie this season, Kochetkov is no stranger to the NHL postseason. He played in four games for the Hurricanes in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs, including two against the Rangers, and appeared in a second-round game against the New Jersey Devils last season.

He may be making his first appearance of the 2024 postseason, but Kochetkov played a team-leading 42 games for the Hurricanes during the 2023-24 regular season. Going 19-7-3 in his final 30 appearances of the year, his .923 save percentage during that span was just .001 off of being the NHL’s best (among goalies with a minimum of 30 games played), trailing only Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Joey Daccord of the Seattle Kraken.

Kochetkov played in two games against the Rangers during the 2023-24 regular season, earning a loss on Jan. 2 and a win on March 12. He allowed just one goal in each contest.

“He’s got a different demeanor,” Brind’Amour said of Kochetkov. “That’s obvious. Freddie’s really calm and cool, and Kooch is more passionate. Wears his emotions on his sleeve. But they’re both really good goalies.”

Andersen Gets a Night Off After Starting 7 Consecutive Postseason Games for Hurricanes

Andersen started Games 1 and 2 of the second-round series at Madison Square Garden, stopping 54 of 62 shots (.871 save percentage) and allowing just two even-strength goals in each contest. That included a 4-3 double-overtime loss in Game 2 on Tuesday.