Gabriel Landeskog announces possible return to the Colorado Avalanche, sparking future Stanley Cup hopes

The Colorado Avalanche have been without their Captain, Gabriel Landeskog, for two full seasons. After a devastating cartilage injury on the bottom of his right patella in the 2020-21 bubble playoffs, Landeskog has been noticeably absent from the lineup. It’s been a long road to recovery for one of the Avalanche’s top players – but could a return be on the horizon?

A post-series press conference with Gabriel Landeskog and General Manager Chris MacFarland on the morning of Thursday, May 23, provided some insight into Landeskog’s hopeful return to the ice next season, which is forecasted to be between mid-September and the beginning of April.

Could Landeskog Have Helped the Avalanche Win?

The six-game second-round series between the ultimately successful Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche was fraught with high highs and low lows for the Denver-based team. This included yet another injury to a star player; Artturi Lehkonen, who is slated for shoulder surgery this off-season.

Landeskog, still injured but recovering slowly but surely, skated with the Avalanche ahead of game six, but despite the morale boost his presence likely caused, the Avalanche still fell to the Stars in double overtime off a slick goal from Matt Duchene.

With no break from a grueling regular season, the post-season can feel like an uphill battle, with players fighting exhaustion, injuries, and high expectations that only grow each round. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar commented on this fatigue after the Stars eliminated the team from the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“It was tiring, there’s no question. You can see our energy level drop as the periods went on, but our guys played hard. They played hard every shift and defended hard.” Bednar said.

The Avalanche have always depended upon the strong leadership of Landeskog in times of past strife and struggle, and he’s been a key component to their team’s success. It stands to reason, then, that the return of their captain on the ice and as a fixture in their locker room could make a huge difference. Besides morale, Landeskog has previously shone in the playoffs, with his total playoff appearances amounting to 27 goals and 40 assists for a whopping 67 points in 69 games.

Landeskog’s Return to the Team is Inevitable

Rumors of an impending retirement have loomed above Landeskog since his injury rehab hit the two-year mark, but any lingering whispers of retirement were swiftly done away with, with Landeskog assuring that neither himself nor the team intended to go down that route.

A key component of the retirement rumors had to do with Landeskog’s hefty $56 million, eight-year contract, of which Landeskog still has five seasons left, and the Avalanche’s struggle to re-sign certain players, potentially such as Jonathan Drouin, under the current salary cap. Despite his hanging in limbo with the team, MacFarland has expressed that neither the Avalanche nor Landeskog, are under any illusions that Landeskog’s rightful place is anywhere but with the team.

“He’s a massive cog in what we’re trying to do, and he’s earned the right to have as much time as it takes to get back on the ice. So absolutely it’s a cap challenge. But definitely hopeful and we’re going to be 100% behind him, like he said, whether it’s September, October, November, whenever that day is, we’ll be super excited to see it, that’s for sure.” MacFarland said.

Landeskog could be the missing piece for the Avalanche, and their success in clinching another Stanley Cup in the future, and MacFarland expressed that same point succinctly.

“Listen, we can’t go and get a guy the caliber, the player or the person that Gabe is,” MacFarland said.

With a tentative return on the horizon for the Avalanche’s beloved captain and a disappointing exit in the second round of the Stanley Cup Finals, fans can only hope that next year, with Landeskog hopefully back on the ice, perhaps another Stanley Cup is possible.