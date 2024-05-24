Avs’ GM Breaks Silence on 6-Month-Suspended Valeri Nichushkin

The Colorado Avalanche couldn’t repeat their recent deep postseason runs this year after crashing out of the playoffs in their second-round matchup against the Dallas Stars.

The franchise has already moved on to addressing its offseason needs ahead of next season. Before doing so, however, the Avs held their end-of-season media availability on Thursday, May 24, with General Manager Chris MacFarland and team captain Gabriel Landeskog touching on different topics.

With many questions asked about the future of suspended Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin after failing a drug test, MacFarland stated the franchise won’t void the player’s contract.

“[Nichushkin] is a really good hockey player. He’s got a significant cap hit, and we’ve looked at all options like we always do,” MacFarland told reporters on May 23. “The obvious question is termination, right? And at this time, that’s not an option.”

Although MacFarland’s comments painted a picture in which Nichushkin and the Avalanche start next season together, it’s worth noting the addition of the “at this time” lead-in at the start of his statement.

That could tease a potential break in the relationship if something undisclosed happens in the future.

Nichushkin signed an eight-year, $49 million contract with the Avalanche on July 11, 2022, according to CapFriendly. Waiving the forward would cost Colorado $20.3 million spread over 12 years, saving the franchise around $10.2 million of the full contract.

Avs’ Valeri Nichushkin, Suspended for 6 Months

The Avalanche enjoyed a nice postseason run with Nichushkin in their lineup through the first-round series and part of the second-round matchup.

That being said, the Avs ruled Nichushkin out for the final three games of the Avs in 2024 in an eerily similar development to what happened the year prior.

In 2023, Nichushkin left the team midway through the playoffs entering Phase 1 of the Player Assistance Program of the NHLPA and NHL. In 2024, he did while entering Phase 3.

Following his latest offense, the NHL handed Nichushkin a six-month suspension, the league announced on May 13.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli reported the supposed cause for Nichushkin’s suspension as a failed drug test. “Sources say Nichushkin recently failed a drug test,” Seravalli wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before puck drop on May 13.

Colorado lost the second-round series against the Stars and Nichushkin won’t be available to play until next winter at the earliest, but MacFarland implied Nichushkin will be back with the team at the end of 2024 when his suspension is lifted.

“We’ve got to look at all options for that. At this time, priority one is for Val to get the help he needs,” MacFarland told reporters. “Assuming he does, after the six months we’ll have to read and react on that. But it is very plausible that he will be back with the Avalanche.”

Gabriel Landeskog Sounds Off on Nichushkin, Injury Concerns

Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog attended the end-of-season availability along with MacFarland. Reporters peppered the injured forward with questions about his rehab and Nichushkin’s situation.

Asked about Nichushkin’s future within the organization, Landeskog echoed the words of his GM. The captain also implied a future comeback by his teammate but didn’t quite confirm it, only “hoping” for it.

“I don’t know. Like Chris said, it’s kind of up to Val now how he handles this,” Landeskog said. “Obviously, once he comes back, and hoping that everything goes well and he’s ready to be a part of this team, we obviously will be ready to have him back and be ready to battle out there on the ice.

“Yeah, we hope Val gets right. We hope he gets what he needs and he’s able to come back and help us.”

Discussing his rehab process, Landeskog sounded positive about his eventual return to the ice next season.

“I’ve felt really good now for two straight months, physically with no setbacks, minor or major,” Landeskog said. “That’s a real positive. I think it is, without sharing too much, obviously, it’s a bumpy road and I knew that coming into it, but I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be.”

Landeskog is about to enter the fourth year of an eight-year, $56 million deal he signed back in July 2021, according to CapFriendly. He will carry a $7 million cap hit into next season while being placed on Long Term Injured Reserve.