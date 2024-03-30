Nathan MacKinnon’s Run at Gretzky’s Record Ends in Controversy

It’s been quite a run for Nathan MacKinnon.

The Colorado Avalanche center failed to register appoint in his team’s 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Rangers in Denver on March 28, ending his point streak at 19 games and his season-opening home point streak at 35 games. He had 77 points (29 goals, 48 assists) during his home streak, which is the second-longest in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the longest at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89).

MacKinnon’s point streaks didn’t end without controversy, however. Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reported that the Avalanche asked the NHL’s hockey operations department to review the official scoring on Colorado’s second goal against the Rangers in an attempt to award MacKinnon an assist, but the league has said that there will be no changes.

NHL’s Rule Book Interpretation Keeps MacKinnon Off Scoresheet in Loss to Rangers

The Avalanche have the best home record in the NHL this season (28-7-1), and MacKinnon’s fingerprints have been all over it. Not only did he score in 35 straight home games; he also has the most points by an NHL player at home this season (77) since Mario Lemieux had 104 and Jaromir Jagr had 83 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 1995-96.

MacKinnon posted two separate 19-game point streaks in 2023-24, becoming the first player in NHL history to do so in a single season.

MacKinnon has the second-most points (123), third-most assists (78) and is tied for the fourth-most goals (45) among all NHL skaters this season. Even with his streaks coming to an end, he remains a frontrunner for both the Hart Trophy, given to the NHL’s most valuable player, and the Art Ross Trophy, given to the league’s leading scorer. His trophy case already includes the Calder Memorial Trophy, which he won as the NHL’s top rookie in 2014; the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, which he won for his sportsmanship and playing ability in 2020; and the Stanley Cup, which he won with the Avalanche in 2022.