Sports World Reacts to Tragic Death of Blue Jackets’ Johnny Gaudreau

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau died on August 29, 2024, at age 31.

The Blue Jackets and the NHL confirmed the tragic news on social media. Johnny, along with his brother Matthew, 29, were both killed. According to The Columbus Dispatch, “the Gaudreau brothers were killed after a suspected drunk driver crashed into them on a rural road” where they were biking in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

Following the tragic death, the hockey world took to social media to share their reaction.

Kevin Hayes pays his respects to Johnny Gaudreau. “Love you John! Say hello to Beau’s dad for me.” pic.twitter.com/46yD84Xtxt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) August 30, 2024

“Trying to find the right words today is not easy. You were a hell of a hockey player but it’s the person Johnny that always is going to be with me, one of my closest friends, it didn’t matter if we hadn’t spoken in a day or a week we always knew where we had each other! There hasn’t been a dry eye in the Andersson house today we all love you Johnny. To Meredith Noa and Johnny Jr we’re always here for you and we love you. Rest in Peace uncle Johnny and Matty,” Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson wrote on X.

Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro 💔 pic.twitter.com/HbyV3vSDXk — Matthew Tkachuk (@TKACHUKycheese_) August 30, 2024

“Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny,” Flames’ Blake Coleman wrote.

“I can’t believe it’s true … I’m gutted. I’m going to miss you buddy. My thoughts are with the entire Gaudreau family,” Flames’ Mikael Backlund wrote on Instagram.

I’m truly sick to my stomach. Life is so unfair and this hits on so many different levels. I’m completely heartbroken for the entire Gaudreau family… This kid had such an infectious personality. Kind and so humble,” Whitney wrote on X.

Gaudreau was a seven-time NHL All-Star and skated in 763 games, recording 243 goals and 500 assists for 743 points.

Other Sports Stars Pay Tribute to Johnny Gaudreau

Along with all the NHLers who paid tribute to Gaudreau on social media, several other professional athletes paid their respects.

I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Johnny & Matthew Gaudreau. Johnny was a dedicated hockey player, Birds fan & cherished member of the Eagles faithful. I want to send my heartfelt condolences to the entire Gaudreau family & those impacted by this loss!#FlyJohnnyFly 🙏🏾 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) August 30, 2024

“Devastated by the loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. Sending my deepest condolences and love to their family,” LA Angels outfield Mike Trout wrote on X.

“Insane man! I instantly got so down and sad after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above,” LeBron James wrote on X.

We join the sports world in mourning the passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The Phillies send their deepest condolences to the Gaudreau family, and to the entire NHL family for this seismic loss to their beloved community. pic.twitter.com/otBOnwTm4i — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 30, 2024

Fans have been going to the Flames and Blue Jackets’ arena to start a tribute for Gaudreau.

The flowers are starting to pour in at Nationwide Arena with a banner that says “In loving memory of Johnny Gaudreau”. All of that below the banner of Johnny. As every fan passes by, no one talks about the goals, each shares the amazing person Johnny was. pic.twitter.com/lfXoIU7EZR — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) August 30, 2024

You can hear a pin drop outside the Saddledome right now. Hundreds of Calgarians gather in silence. I wanted to share this photo. No matter what team you cheer for, this is a tragic day. pic.twitter.com/j9BuiWXNGL — James 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) August 30, 2024

Gaudreau played 9 NHL seasons with the Flames and 2 with the Blue Jackets.

Blue Jackets Issue Statement After Death of Gaudreau

After the heartbreaking news of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau’s death, the Blue Jackets released a heartfelt statement.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt,” the statement read.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound. But, pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy,” the statement continued.

Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets in the summer of 2022.