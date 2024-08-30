Blue Jackets’ 7-Time NHL All-Star Forward Johnny Gaudreau Dead at 31

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau had died at age 31.

The Blue Jackets confirmed the news on social media on August 30 after reports came out that he and his brother passed away.

Gaudreau was selected with the 104th pick in the 2011 NHL draft by the Calgary Flames. He made his NHL debut during the 2013-14 season and spent nine years with the Flames. As a free agent in the summer of 2022, Gaudreau signed a seven-year, $68.25 million contract with the Blue Jackets.

Gaudreau is a seven-time NHL All-Star and skated in 763 games recording 243 goals and 500 assists for 743 points.

Blue Jackets Release Statement on Death of Gaudreau

Following the tragic death of Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau, Columbus issued a statement on the passing.

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matt,” the statement read.

“Johnny played the game with great joy which was felt by everyone that saw him on the ice. He brought a genuine love for hockey with him everywhere he played from Boston College to the Calgary Flames to Team USA to the Blue Jackets. He thrilled fans in a way only Johnny Hockey could. The impact he had on our organization and our sport was profound. But, pales in comparison to the indelible impression he made on everyone who knew him. Johnny embraced our community when he arrived two years ago, and Columbus welcomed him with open arms. We will miss him terribly and do everything that we can to support his family and each other through this tragedy. At this time, we ask for prayers for the Gaudreau family and that their privacy be respected as they grieve,” the Blue Jackets’ statement continued.

Gaudreau just finished his second season with the Blue Jackets and recorded 12 goals and 48 assists for 60 points in 81 games. In his first season with Columbus, Gaudreau recorded 21 goals and 53 assists for 74 points in 80 games.

NHL Commissioner ‘Shocked And Saddened’ By Death of Gaudreau

Gaudreau was a seven-time All-Star forward and won the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy in 2017 which was given to the player who exhibited the best type of sportsmanship.

The New Jersey, native was a key player for the Blue Jackets and one of the best players in the NHL. Following his death, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issued a statement.

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path,” Bettman wrote in a statement.

“Gaudreau often told the story of how his father taught him to skate as a child in his home state of New Jersey and he carried that same youthful passion throughout his 11 NHL seasons. A skilled playmaker, Gaudreau participated in the NHL All-Star Game seven times where he was always a fan favorite, particularly while showcasing his talents in the various skills competitions for which he was so well suited,” Bettman continued about Gaudreau.

Bettman then went on to point out some of Gaudreau’s accolades in hockey including winning the Hobey Baker Award in 2014 as the best college hockey player.