Can Dylan Larkin Stop Ovechkin & Save the Detroit Red Wings’ Season?

Dylan Larkin, captain of the Detroit Red Wings, has played in just five playoff games in his nine-year NHL career. And he is desperate to make it back this year, ending an eight-year playoff drought for the Red Wings. There may not be enough time.

Larkin’s return on March 21 from a lower-body injury, which had kept him out of action for 8 straight games, was a game for the ages. Larkin scored two goals and the struggling Wings overwhelmed the New York Islanders, 6-3.

The win gave the Wings a desperately needed two points, plus put some distance between themselves and the Islanders for that second wildcard playoff spot.

As an ecstatic Larkin told the press afterward, “It was exactly what kind of attitude we needed. It was just a great win and great to be part of it.”

It may not be enough. There are now only 12 games left in the regular season for the Wings, starting with a five-game road trip. Tampa is four points ahead of the Wings, and has a game in hand. They’ve likely locked up one of the two wildcard spots. That puts the Wings in a direct battle with the Washington Capitals, being led by a resurgent Alex Ovechkin.

Dylan Larkin vs. Alexander Ovechkin

Dylan Larkin is a hometown hero. Born just outside of Detroit, the Red Wings were the team he followed growing up. Larkin was just 19 when he made his debut with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2021, Larkin was named Captain of the team. In 2023, Larkin signed an eight-year, $70 million contract with the Wings.

But the dream of a Stanley Cup win remains out of reach.

Larkin’s NHL career began in the 2015-2016 season. This was also the last time the Detroit Red Wings have been to the playoffs. Larkin led that team in goals, his rookie season, but ultimately the Wings lost in the first round. To the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Larkin, as much as the Wings, is desperate to return to the playoffs. He will now have to battle Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals twice in the final 12 regular season games, once away, and once at home.

With the Wings and the Capitals vying for that final wildcard playoff spot, expect the battle between Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin versus Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin to determine who makes it into the playoffs, and who goes home.

Time Is Running Out for Both Larkin & for Ovechkin

Time is running out for Dylan Larkin to make it back to the playoffs. The Wings chances to make it seemed assured at the start of last month, then they collapsed. It got so bad that the team started fighting with one another during practice. Tampa took advantage of the Wings collapse and now finds themselves almost guaranteed to make the playoffs.

Play

There is only one legitimate open slot remaining. And almost certainly it will go to the Detroit Red Wings or the Washington Capitals. Larkin or Ovechkin.

Larkin had a taste of the playoffs his first year, and he is anxious to return. Ovechkin is one of the greatest scorers in NHL history. Second only to Wayne Gretzky. He was also 30 when Larkin made his professional debut. If the Capitals don’t make it back, what then?

There may not be any more tougher grind in sports than making it through the NHL playoffs en route to the Stanley Cup. For Larkin and the Red Wings, as with Ovechkin and the Capitals, the grind starts now.