The Fire Steve Yzerman Calls Growing Louder

It was not supposed to turn out like this. Steve Yzerman — Stevie Y — the Detroit Red Wings hockey legend, was hired to return the Wings to their rightful glory. Instead, six years into his tenure as General Manager, the Wings are flailing, fighting amongst themselves, and watching their hopes for a wildcard playoff spot slip away once more. Predictably, many fans, and some in the media, are calling for Steve Yzerman to be fired.

The Yzerman For the Job

The Detroit Red Wings have not made it to the NHL playoffs since 2016. Their hopes for making it in 2024 are fading fast. What happened?

Steve Yzerman was thought to be the best man for the job, certainly the right man for the job of restoring the Red Wings to hockey glory. Steve Yzerman is both Detroit Red Wings hockey legend and a proven NHL general manager. As Heavy documented, “with Yzerman at the helm, the Red Wings won three Stanley Cup trophies. In 2010, Yzerman left the Red Wing family to become the General Manager of the upstart Tampa Bay Lightning. Through a series of astute drafts, and masterful trades, Steve Yzerman transformed Tampa into a perennial winner.”

Detroit wanted him back. And the team, the front office, and the fans, were all convinced Yzerman would soon return the Detroit Red Wings to Stanley Cup glory. Sadly, the Wings have not been back to the playoffs during Yzerman’s tenure, let alone making it into the Cup finals. Worse, it’s not looking promising for the Wings in 2024. As of March 19, the Wings are battling the Washington Capitals for the second wildcard slot. Over the past nine games, they’ve managed only 2 wins, one an OT win against Columbus, the worst team in the Eastern conference.

Strict Adherence to the ‘Yzerplan’

Stubbornness no doubt helped Steve Yzerman during his playing days. Unfortunately, his unwavering commitment to his singular plan to return the Wings to playoff hockey — the so-called ‘Yzerplan’ — has failed to produce anything positive. But this season, after years of futility, the Red Wings have a chance, still, for a wildcard playoff spot. In a shocking move, however, Yzerman did little to improve the team’s chances. As Heavy wrote, “for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since the 2016 season, Yzerman’s lack of dealing at the trade deadline left anxious fans baffled.” Yzerman’s one move, getting Radim Simek from the San Jose Sharks, then sending him to the Wings’ Grand Rapids farm club will, “supplement future Red Wings teams — but do little to nothing for this season.”

Fans are now skeptical that adherence to the ‘Yzerplan’ will pay off this year — or any year. Fire Steve Yzerman calls are, not surprisingly, growing louder. The Detroit sports media is stoking the sentiment. Pat Caputo of Detroit sports radio station, ‘The Ticket,’ wrote “the Red Wings collapse is a disaster and does point to Yzerman.” Caputo added that a “drumbeat” is growing to get rid of Yzerman and Wings coach Derek Lalonde.

Blaine Fowler of Detroit radio station, WDVD, tweeted “Yzerman should have his feet held to the fire. The Wings were almost 3rd in the division a few weeks ago. WTF??” Similarly, the Detroit Sports Podcast called the Wings play late in the season a “Titanic collapse.” They added, “either Yzerman is overrated and had no depth or (Coach) Lalonde lost the team.”

Countless fans have taken to social media to echo these sentiments. Expect them to grow louder. “Fire Steve Yzerman” has become the sad rallying cry of an angry and long-suffering fan base. It wasn’t supposed to turn out like this.