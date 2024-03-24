Mo Seider Lands Haymakers as Red Wings Fight for Final Playoff Spot

Where did Mo Seider learn to throw fists like that? The Detroit Red Wings are locked in a desperate, time is running out battle to capture the final wildcard playoff slot. And Mortiz Seider answered the bell. The young Wings defenseman got into a rare fight against the red hot Filip Forsberg and the surging Nashville Predators. Seider, shockingly, looked like a goon out there, not a top draft choice to be protected, as the German wailed on a game but clearly overmatched Forsberg.

The Swede, Forsberg, is not known for fighting. And Red Wings fans could not recall any previous fight Seider was ever in. After a minute of landing haymakers, Seider got sent to the penalty box for five minutes for fighting. Sadly, as much of an emotional jolt as the fight supplied to the Red Wings, the team lost 1-0. The loss leaves them vulnerable to the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders, both of whom have games in hand. The Wings hopes of finally making it back to the playoffs are still alive, but fading quick.

Playoff Hockey Before the Playoffs

The Red Wings haven’t been to the playoffs since the 2015-2016 season. Moritz Seider has never been to the playoffs. He’s also never been in a fight. Till last night against the Nashville Predators. It was soon clear that frustration was boiling over for the young defenseman. The Red Wings couldn’t seem to get anything going. And Forsberg is a wily veteran. About five minutes into the second period, with Forsberg pressing him up against the boards, and in his face, Seider had enough. His first NHL fight, and it was a good one. Detroit’s first round pick from 2019 can throw hands.

The fight is a good sign. For the Red Wings and for Seider. As the Wings fortunes have fallen the past month, so too has Seider’s offensive contribution. Seider, a defenseman with a proven ability to score points, managed just two points during the Wings’ recent seven-game losing streak. A horrible time for a slump, with their Captain, Dylan Larkin, sidelined with a lower body injury. Larkin is now back, and Seider has shown he is ready to fight to make the playoffs. The Wings lost the battle against the Predators, 1-0, but the final fierce push to make the playoffs remains.

Contrast last night’s fight with what happened earlier this month. As the frustrations of watching their playoff hopes collapse, the Wings got into a fight, but with each other. That’s now past. It’s clear the team — and Seider — understand that they need to bring everything they can against every opponent for the remaining 11 games.

First Fight, First Time in the Playoffs?

The Red Wings currently hold the second wildcard playoff spot, with 78 points. They are ahead of the Washington Capitals, with 77 points, but the Capitals have two games in hand. The Red Wings and Capitals play each other twice, one home and one away, and the outcome of those games will likely decide which team makes it into the playoffs. Does the Mo Seider fight give the Wings the emotional jolt — and playoff hockey focus — they need?

As Heavy wrote recently, “with the Wings and the Capitals vying for that final wildcard playoff spot, expect the battle between Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin versus Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin to determine who makes it into the playoffs, and who goes home.” But as the Wings game against Nashville proved, it’s not just about Captain versus Captain, superstar versus superstar. Everyone needs to contribute. Mo Seider is doing his part, even willing to fight for the team.