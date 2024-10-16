Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring Struggling $10 Million Goalie in Swap

The Detroit Red Wings have had a question mark at goalie and a trade pitch has them acquiring a struggling goalie.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Alexandar Georgiev from the Colorado Avalanche.

Red Wings acquire:

Alexandar Georgiev

2025 second-round pick (Rangers)

2026 fourth-round pick

Avalanche acquire:

The proposed deal would see Detroit get two draft picks as well as Georgiev for Talbot in a goalie swap.

Georgiev is in the final year of his three-year $10.2 million deal he signed with Colorado in 2022. The Avalanche acquired Georgiev from the New York Rangers for third-round and fifth-round picks. The Russian was supposed to be Colorado’s starting goalie but in three seasons, Georgiev has struggled. In three games to begin the 2024-25 NHL season, Georgiev has a 6.58 GAA and a .787 SV% as he was pulled in the first two games.

The Red Wings would deal Talbot who the team signed to a two-year $5 million deal this offseason. Talbot was expected to form a tandem with Ville Husso and Alex Lyon to share the net. Through two games, Talbot has a 1.27 GAA and a .964 SV% as the Red Wings sell high while Colorado makes a much-needed move to solidify the goalie position.

Avalanche Coach Defends Georgiev

Following Georgiev being pulled for the second straight game to begin the season, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar defended his starting goalie.

“I get that there’s a level of frustration, but Georgi, he’s our guy, he’s our starter,” Bednar said. “And I have full faith that he has the ability, the talent, and the work ethic to bounce back and win us hockey game. It’s a mental game for him right now. So we’ll regroup and then we have other areas that we have to get better at.”

After Georgiev’s early struggles, Colorado claimed goalie Kaapo Kahkonen off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets. Kahkonen split the 2023-24 NHL season between the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils going 7-24-3 record with a 3.64 GAA and a .898 SV%. In his NHL career, Kahkonen has gone 49-67-15 record with a 3.33 GAA and a .899 SV%.

“We’ve seen better from our goalies than we’ve seen here recently, and if they can elevate their game, great,” Bednar said about the waiver claim. “And if Kahkonen and can come in and play well, great. It’s about winning hockey games. If we can get incrementally better in any position, we’ll try and do it, especially when there’s low risk involved.”

The Avalanche currently has Georgiev, Kahkonen, and Justus Annunen on its NHL roster.

Red Wings Place Goalie Ville Husso on Waivers

Detroit named Ville Husso its starting goalie but he was placed on waivers on October 13.

Husso allowed 4 goals on 14 shots in 25 minutes in the season opener. Despite the team waiving Husso, who also cleared waivers, Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde says the team hasn’t given up on him.

“Tough conversation, always,” Lalonde told the Free Press. “It is a business, you’re managing your roster. It was very similar to what I did with Justin [Holl] – we haven’t given up on you. We asked Justin to be ready; literally 24 hours later, he was in our lineup. We haven’t given up on Ville. He might see the net again here soon.”

Husso signed a three-year $14.25 million deal with Detroit in 2022 in free agency. However, he has struggled with the Red Wings as in his career with Detroit he’s gone 35-28-9 with a 3.25 GAA and a .894 SV%.