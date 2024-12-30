Trade Pitch Has Red Wings Acquiring $92 Million Star in 1-for-1 Blockbuster

The Detroit Red Wings are looking to end its playoff drought and one trade pitch has them making a one-for-one blockbuster.

The website PuckPedia‘s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Red Wings acquiring Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks.

Red Wings acquire:

Canucks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster and one that does make sense for both teams. The Red Wings would deal its captain for another superstar forward, as both players could be in need of a change of scenery.

Pettersson is in the first year of his eight-year $92.8 million deal with the Canucks. However, the Swede has struggled at times and his name has come up in trade talks due to his reported feud with teammate J.T. Miller. Pettersson would help replace the offensive void of Larkin as this season, he’s skated in 34 games recording 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points.

In return, the Red Wings would deal Larkin who’s in the second year of his eight-year $69.6 million deal. The Red Wings captain is from Michigan so the hometown player has become a fan-favorite. However, there have been rumors of him wanting out. Larkin has skated in 36 games recording 12 goals and 16 assists for 28 points.

Larkin Says Change Was Needed After Red Wings Fires Coach

The Red Wings had hopes of ending its playoff drought this season.

However, after a slow start, Detroit fired coach Derek Lalonde and replaced him with Todd McLellan. After the move, Larkin says a move was necessary.

“We were missing something, and obviously Steve (Yzerman) made the decision. That’s something you don’t want to happen,” Larkin said. “But I feel like something needed to happen.”

Red Wings general manager Yzerman, meanwhile, said he felt like a move was needed. Yzerman felt like the team’s energy and spirit was zapped out so he wanted to spark them with the coaching change.

“Recently, just watching our team play, the spirt was zapped out,” Yzerman said. “Even sitting back watching our coaching staff, everyone is frustrated. It’s not like no one is trying to win or figure it out, but you can see it in the players’ faces. You could all sense it in Montreal [on Dec. 21]. Even going back to the game in Buffalo that we won [on Dec. 9], could start to sense the frustration and will being zapped from everyone.”

The Red Wings are 14-18-4 this season.

Pettersson Dealing With an Injury

Pettersson is a key member of the Canucks roster but he is sidelined with an injury.

The star forward is considered to be out for about a week, as his injury is not considered serious.

“They’re not going to make the trip,” head coach Rick Tocchet said. “Petey is probably a week away, give or take a day here or there. And Quinn’s probably week to week.”

The Canucks are on a road trip that Pettersson won’t go on. Meaning, the earliest the Swede can return is on January 3 against the Nashville Predators.