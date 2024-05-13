NHL Reveals Punishment for 2 Canucks Who Hit Connor McDavid

The NHL announced on Monday, May 13, the punishment the league will hand to the two Vancouver Canucks players that cross-checked Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid following the final horn of Game 3 on Sunday.

May 13, 5 pm E.T. Update: The NHL has suspended Carson Soucy for one game.

The league has fined Nikita Zadorov $5,000 for his actions on McDavid, although the Canucks player has avoided further suspensions.

The NHL, whoever is working on setting up a hearing with Carson Soucy via phone. Such a meeting means the league will hand him a fine as well as, most probably, a suspension. Soucy’s suspension will range from one to a maximum of five games based on the hearing not being in person.

At the very least, Soucy is expected to be suspended for Game 4 between the Oilers and the Canucks scheduled for Tuesday, May 14.

The Oilers trail the Canucks 2-1 in their second-round series against Vancouver with each team alternating wins through the first three games of their matchup.

What did Carson Soucy and Nikita Zadorov do to Connor McDavid?

The Canucks defeated the Oilers 4-3 on Sunday’s Game 3. Vancouver’s players looked like they hadn’t had enough through the 60 minutes of play through regulation.

Oilers superstar Connor McDavid was initially pushed by Soucy but avoided falling. McDavid retaliated by hitting Soucy in the legs. Soucy reacted by delivering a similar hit on McDavid’s legs.

After that, Zadorov approached McDavid from behind with the game already over and cross-checked him by his waist. Following that hit, Soucy instantly cross-checked McDavid on his face.

The incident the NHL reviewed and based its punishment on happened, officially, at 20:00 of the third period behind the Canucks net.

“Carson Soucy will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Monday,” the note read, via NHL.com. “The Vancouver Canucks defenseman is facing discipline for cross-checking Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid in Game 3 of the Western Conference Second Round.

“The following grounds are being considered for supplemental discipline: cross-checking. However, the Department of Player Safety retains the right to make adjustments to the infraction upon review.”

Will Connor McDavid Lead the Oilers to a Comeback?

Both Soucy and Zadorov have played all nine playoff games for Vancouver and the Canucks will miss the former while trying to keep their lead in the series intact.

Zadorov has scored 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) while playing over 20 minutes per game. He is coming off a regular season in which he scored 14 points in 54 regular-season games.

Soucy has been limited to a low 4 assists in the playoffs but his presence on the ice has been solid and positive for his team (plus-3 with him skating) and he’s logged more than 17 TOI on average.

Obviously, McDavid is the main player involved in this saga. McDavid has been his excellent self this playoffs. He has scored 17 points already in just eight games this postseason, including 2 goals and a ridiculous 15 assists.

In Game 3, however, McDavid couldn’t add his name to the list of Oilers’ goalscorers. Mattias Ekholm, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard scored the three goals by Edmonton. Starting goalie Stuart Skinner stopped 11 of 15 shots before he was pulled ahead of the third period. Calvin Pickard finished with three saves in his NHL playoff debut in relief of Skinner.

The stars of Game 3 belonged to Vancouver, with forward Brock Boeser lifting the Canucks to a Game 3 win with two goals and an assist. Elias Lindholm scored the other two goals and rookie goalie Arturs Silovs stopped 42 shots for Vancouver.

Game 4 will take place in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 14, with the Canucks leading the second-round series 2-1.