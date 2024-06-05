Canadiens ‘Have Inquired’ About Hurricanes Free Agent Forward

Most NHL franchises are starting to burn their phones ahead of the summer with just one matchup to play in the postseason and free agency right around the corner.

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic wrote that “half the teams in the NHL” have shown interest in Carolina Hurricanes forward Martin Necas using a semi-joking tone in his latest report, published on June 4.

LeBrun, however, discussed the Montreal Canadiens‘ interest in the upcoming restricted free agent (RFA) in detail. He wrote “league sources suggest Montreal has inquired” about Necas, and quoted Montreal’s GM discussing the summer ahead of the Habs.

The Canadiens possess the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL draft. Consequently, they can dangle a prime asset in potential trades, targeting players like the Hurricanes winger.

Canadiens to “Look At Any Way” for Improving Team

Canadiens GM Kent Hughes told LeBrun about his plans for the draft and the free-agent market without mentioning names to avoid tampering trouble.

“If we can get a player, if we can trade up in the draft, we have to look at any way that we can improve this team,” Hughes told LeBrun. “We won’t be limited to something that has to make us better next season. But if it does, call that icing on the cake.”

According to LeBrun, the Habs have identified Canes’ Necas as a target, and he is scheduled to become an RFA on July 1, 2024.

Necas scored 24 goals and 29 assists in 77 games last season. Teams will be on high alert and trying to pounce on the Hurricanes winger, specifically if he becomes available in the summer of 2024 via trade.

Furthermore, Necas scored 7 points in 5 games during the 2024 World Championship, leading the Czech Republic to win the gold medal at the international tournament.

Evolving-Hockey projects that Necas will get a contract worth $70-plus million over 8 years. The Canadiens enter the offseason with a projected cap space of $9.1 million (per CapFriendly).

The Hurricanes need to offer extensions to some high-profile pending free agents, including Jake Guentzel. Consequently, the Canes will explore potential avenues to open some cap space.

Hurricanes’ Necas Is ‘Likeliky Moving This Summer’

Earlier, before attending the NHL combine at the start of June, LeBrun wrote another article stating, “My money’s on Necas likely moving this summer.”

That story, published at The Athletic on May 27, followed Elliotte Friedman’s report from May 24 in which he revealed the interest of Vancouver in trading for Necas.

In that late May story, LeBrun reported that “Necas’ father kind of blew the lid off” regarding Martin’s future.

For context, Necas’ father told Czech media outlet Denik Sport on May 18, via @ARHockeyStats, that he was not pleased with his son’s role in Carolina’s offense, and that Martin Necas “wants to be traded.”

Necas spoke to NHL.com’s Aaron Vickers on May 27 about his situation in Carolina, leaving the door open for a potential exit.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen,” Necas said.

Additionally, Necas stated, “I don’t really care right now. What’s going to happen is going to happen. My agent is going to deal with that. We’re going to figure it out.”

The Canadiens, however, might find strong competitors in the race for a Necas trade. In the LeBrun story linked above, the insider pointed out two teams that “could make sense” for Necas: the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins.