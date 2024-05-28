Insider’s ‘Money’ Is On Hurricanes Forward ‘Moving This Summer’

As we get closer to the summer, temperatures are rising and rumors are ramping up daily. The Carolina Hurricanes, for one, are at the center of many of them.

Following NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman’s report of the Vancouver Canucks showing interest in Canes forward Martin Necas, The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reported on May 27 that the player is “like moving” in the 2024 summer.

“My money’s on Necas likely moving this summer,” LeBrun wrote summarizing his report.

Martin Necas, 25, will become a restricted free agent on July 1, 2024, after completing his two-year, $6 million deal. LeBrun describes a few developments that indicate Carolina will make Necas available and he will leave soon.

Hearing those takes straight from an insider like him could have sealed the deal, with LeBrun expecting the forward and the team to part ways this summer.

Speculation On Hurricanes Martin Necas’ Future

Several factors, including his father’s comments to Czech media outlet Denik Sport on May 18, have fueled Necas’ potential departure, as @ARHockeyStats reported.

Necas’ father is not pleased with his son’s role in Carolina and told the outlet that Necas ‘wants to be traded’ because the Canes did not use him in the first forward line nor the first power-play unit.

As LeBrun put it in his report, “Necas’ father kind of blew the lid off” regarding Martin’s future outside of Carolina. However, LeBrun warned readers about what those comments might or might not mean as they came from the father of, and not the player himself.

“Now, I will also say that over the years I’ve learned father doesn’t always necessarily speak for son, but in this case, my sense is it’s probably pretty closely aligned,” LeBrun wrote.

Martin Necas spoke to NHL.com’s Aaron Vickers on May 27 regarding his situation in Carolina, following his triumphant World Championship run with Czechia.

“We’ll see what’s going to happen,” Necas said on May 27. “I don’t really care right now. What’s going to happen is going to happen. My agent is going to deal with that. We’re going to figure it out.”

Hurricanes Have Teams Calling About Necas Availability

Necas is currently in a complex position as a restricted free agent. The Carolina Hurricanes can match any offer to keep him at that value. However, that could also mean the Canes might entertain a sign-and-trade of sorts.

“[Necas] name has been in trade talks in a meaningful way before,” LeBrun wrote. “My understanding at the moment is that the situation sits like this: The Canes know Necas is a star, a player capable of going next level from what he’s produced so far in the NHL, and Carolina has a plan to expand his role next season.

“However, sources also confirm the Canes have had a number of calls from teams in the past week inquiring, given the father’s comments and, well, we know Carolina is the kind of organization that isn’t afraid to consider anything.”

LeBrun points out two teams among “a lot” that “could make sense” for Necas: the Nashville Predators and the Boston Bruins, who he thinks “jump off the page right away as far as their need to upgrade offensively.”

Finally, LeBrun brings Necas’ upcoming extension to the table, wondering how much will it take to sign Necas and how that could impact potential suitors.

LeBrun thinks “most contenders have very little cap room, so that’s another part of it.” He added, “The real caveat though, is that Carolina would want a star-caliber player back in any package. That’s where the fit gets trickier.”