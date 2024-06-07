Canadiens Seen as ‘Good Fit’ for Former Rangers No. 2 Pick

The Montreal Canadiens are mired in the middle of a retooling effort. They could boost their talent by adding a former No. 2 pick in the 2024 summer.

That’s what former agent David Ettedgui of BPM Sports suggested on June 6. He mentioned New York Rangers forward Kaapo Kakko as a potential Habs target going forward.

Kakko will enter restricted free agency on July 1, and the Canadiens could eventually try to acquire him through a trade offer or by submitting an offer sheet.

Ultimately, Ettedgui (via Dose.ca) considers Kakko one of the two logical targets for the Canadiens, alongside Columbus Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine.

“Kakko has an offensive style that could fit the needs of the Montreal organization,” Ettedgui said, making him a player Montreal should try to acquire ahead of the 2025 season.

The Rangers drafted Kaapo Kakko with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft. Still a young 23-year-old forward, his future in New York shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette scratched Kakko in Game 2 of the conference finals, adding even more speculation.

Kaapo Kakko’s Underperformance Could Lead To Trade

Emily Kaplan of ESPN appeared on the June 3 episode of the Rink Rap podcast and she touched on Kakko’s situation in New York.

“This is a really confident kid. He was told from a very young age that he was special. From a very young age, he was identified like ‘you’re going to be the No. 1 pick in the draft’ or the No. 2 pick, where he ended up going,” Kaplan said. “I think sometimes when you talk to him, ask him questions, he’ll kind of sneak in there ‘if I got more ice time or if I got top minutes.'”

Play

Kakko has played a bulky 300 NHL games in five years. The forward, however, only has 57 goals and 60 assists. He scored 13 goals and 19 points in 61 regular-season games in 2024 missing 21 with a lower-body injury. After that, Kakko had 1 goal and 1 assist in 15 postseason games.

Kaplan thinks the Rangers might entertain a trade in the 2024 summer. They declined the idea of moving Kakko ahead of the trade deadline on March 8. That mindset, however, might eventually change and probably ahead of next season.

“You have to remember at this time last year teams were calling the Rangers about Lafreniere and they were like, ‘No, he’s untouchable,’ and I know some teams were surprised by that … obviously it panned out,” Kaplan explained. “I think that was a similar situation to Kakko at this year’s trade deadline.

“I was told Chris Drury wanted nothing to do with trading him. He wanted to show that patience. The only thing that I have heard is that, maybe, the circumstances have changed. Maybe that’s your one trade chip to see where you can go.”

Canadiens Expected To Be Aggressive In Offseason

Habs general manager Kent Hughes told Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic that he intends to be aggressive this offseason to improve his team’s roster. As a result, the franchise could explore trades and free-agent additions.

“If we can get a player, if we can trade up in the draft, we have to look at any way that we can improve this team,” Hughes told LeBrun on June 3. “We won’t be limited to something that has to make us better next season. But if it does, call that icing on the cake.”

The Canadiens could move the No. 5 pick in the 2024 draft in exchange for an established player. In particular, LeBrun mentioned Martin Necas as a player the Habs have “inquired” about.

Montreal will try to draft a forward in the draft but they might move out if they can find one they like. Of course, that will only be known come draft day.

“I suspect it’s more an in-the-moment (decision) this year,” Hughes said. “Because I think the draft is less predictable.”