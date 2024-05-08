Predators Plan to ‘Work Hard’ to Extend $20 Million Player

The Nashville Predators are determined to sign goalie Juuse Saros to an extension.

Saros can’t sign one until July 1, but general manager Barry Trotz said they will work hard to get a deal done.

“We’ll be in talks,” Trotz said, via NHL.com. “I’m sure it’s not going to be definitely a July 1 announcement, probably. I think it’s going to be a process with his people, his representatives. But I do know this: [Saros] wants to be here, and he’s been a big part of it. I’d like him to be here, so we’re going to work hard at getting something done with him.”

Saros has one season remaining on a four-year, $20 million contract deal he signed on August 16, 2021. At just $5 million per season, Saros is tied for the 14th highest-paid goalie in the NHL.

He played a key role in helping Nashville get to the playoffs this season, and the goalie said he would like to remain with the team.

“It’s a great city,” Saros said, according to a May 7 NHL.com story. “We have unbelievable fans, and I think as an organization we took a good step this year, too. I believe in this organization, so obviously I would be happy to [sign].”

Saros was drafted by Nashville with the 99th overall pick in the 2013 NHL draft. He made his NHL debut in 2016 and ended up becoming the Predators’ starting goalie in the 2018-19 NHL season and in 2022 was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, which is handed to the league’s best goalie.

Predators Player Praises Juuse Saros

Saros was a big reason for Nashville making the playoffs and getting to a Game 6 against the Vancouver Canucks this season.

In the playoffs, Saros had a 2.02 goals against average and a .900 save percentage, and defenseman Roman Josi has nothing but praise for him.

“That’s one thing I think you learn as a player, you never really know what’s going to happen,” Josi said. “All I know is [Saros] is our best player. He’s one of the best goalies in the world. … He was unbelievable this year. He’s an amazing goaltender. Like I said, I think he’s one of the best goalies in the world, and he’s an amazing teammate as well. I think he’s only going to get better and better.”

Saros is just 29 years old and has been Nashville’s starting goalie for five straight seasons now.

Predators Have Yaroslav Askarov in the System

Although Nashville wants to extend Saros come July 1, the Predators do have a highly touted goalie Yaroslav Askarov in the AHL.

Nashville drafted Askarov with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft. Askarov played in Russia until the 2022-23 season when he was the starting goalie for the Predators AHL team.

In the AHL, Askarov went 26-16-5 with a 2.69 GAA and a .911 SV%. He followed that up with a 30-13-1 record with a 2.39 GAA and a .911 SV%. The Russian has played three NHL games and is 1-1 with a 2.57 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Askarov has one year left on his deal that pays him $925,000 before he becomes a restricted free agent. But, Nashville’s backup goalie, Kevin Lankinen is a pending free agent, which would allow Askarov to be the backup goalie next season.