Devils GM Provides Update On Head Coaching Search

Tom Fitzgerald, the general manager of the New Jersey Devils, has given an update on the team’s search for a new head coach.

New Jersey fired Lindy Ruff on March 4 and named Travis Green the interim head coach. With the Devils falling to make the playoffs, Fitzgerald can begin his search for the team’s new head coach but isn’t ruling out Green being promoted.

“Travis will be (interviewed) as well, but I want to take my time with this because I have specific boxes that I want checked. The next coach has to be an excellent communicator, someone who wants to collaborate with all different areas of the organization and understands where I think the team needs to get to,” Fitzgerald said.

“Someone who will use the things at our fingertips, analytics for decisions or strategy, how we want to play, and sports science. Gauging where our players are at practice and what kind of practices we need. When we can push and when we have to pull back. Lastly, a coach who’s going to keep every player accountable and not just a handful of guys,” Fitzgerald continued.

After taking over as interim head coach, Green went 8-12-1 in 21 games with the Devils who finished 13th place in the Eastern Conference.

Fitzgerald ‘Excited’ For Devils Offseason

With the Devils not making the playoffs, Fitzgerald is eager for the off-season and the potential changes it may bring to his team.

The Devils have Brendan Smith, Kurtis MacDermid, Tomas Nosek, and Chris Tierney as pending unrestricted free agents, while Dawson Mercer, Nolan Foote, Nico Daws, and Akira Schmid are restricted free agents.

Fitzgerald says he intends to tender each of New Jersey’s four pending restricted free agents a contract. But, he also believes he knows what the Devils are missing to become a Stanley Cup contender.

“I’m actually so excited about this (offseason) because I know exactly what this team needs,” Fitzgerald said. “I know exactly what these individuals need. I know what they want, what they crave. They crave that excellence…

“Maybe getting back to having a momentum line, a line or two that could actually change the momentum of a game. That’s what I’m looking for. I think our fans deserve that. I think our core skill guys deserve that. Those are some of the areas I think we need to improve and that’s up to me,” Fitzgerald added.

Jack Hughes Rehabbing Shoulder Injury

Devils star forward Jack Hughes was shut down for the season on April 9 due to a shoulder injury, as he missed a total of 16 games.

Hughes is rehabbing his shoulder and Fitzgerald expects the star forward to have a full recovery and be ready for the start of the 2024-25 NHL season.

“Jack stayed in Vail, Colorado, a few extra days after the surgery to do some rehabilitation but is back in Michigan and he’ll make a full recovery,” Fitzgerald said. “The timeframe is different because each individual heals differently but I do expect a player who comes back with a lot of energy, excited about the season, and stronger.”

Despite only playing in 62 games last season, Hughes still had a solid season recording 27 goals and 47 assists for 74 points.

However, since New Jersey took Hughes first overall in 2019 injuries has plagued the American as he has yet to play a full 82-game season in his first five seasons.