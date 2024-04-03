Artemi Panarin Makes Promise to Larry David After Appearing on Sitcom

The New York Rangers and forward Artemi Panarin are coming off a loss on the ice after they lost Monday’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

That being said, Panarin scored himself a much bigger win off the ice after his nickname was mentioned on an episode of Larry David’s sitcom Curb Your Enthusiasm. The episode, titled “Ken/Kendra,” is the second-to-last of the 12th and final season of the series.

In the episode, David mentions Panarin in a scene featuring Cheryl Hines and J.B. Smoove. “You want to talk about the Rangers,” David says. “How about the way ‘Breadman’ is playing the wing, controls that puck? It’s really amazing, isn’t it?”

Artemi Panarin saw the “Curb Your Enthusiasm” clip. Adam Fox showed it to him yesterday. Panarin wasn’t familiar with the show but joked, “I will try to stick handle better now.” I’m sure that will make Larry David happy. https://t.co/buILLaq6aW — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) April 2, 2024

According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, in a message published on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday, March 2, Panarin “wasn’t familiar with the show” and missed the episode and the viral clip when it aired, but Rangers teammate Adam Fox showed it to him.

“I will try to stick handle better now,” Panarin told Baugh after watching the clip. “I’m sure that will make Larry David happy,” Baugh commented.

Artemi Panarin Is Having a Career Season With the Rangers

Does Panarin, also known as “Breadman,” need to improve his puck-handling skills, though? It’s fair to say there is not much need for him to do that. Not this season, at least.

Panarin will enter the rink on Wednesday, April 3, boasting career-high numbers in goals (44) and points (108).

He ranks fourth in total points and he can be considered the “best of the rest” forward behind the trio of Nathan MacKinnon (127), Nikita Kucherov (127), and Connor McDavid (126) this season.

Most points by a Ranger in a single season: 123 — Jaromir Jagr

109 — Jean Ratelle

108 — Artemi Panarin

107 — Mark Messier One of the best individual seasons in Rangers history pic.twitter.com/ejX7unT4Km — x – RangersMuse (@nyrangersmuse) April 2, 2024

If he scores one more point in 2024, Panarin will have a top-2 season in Rangers history as only two players have scored more than Panarin’s current 108 tally in a single year: Jean Ratelle (109) and Jaromir Jagr (123).

Panarin, who signed with the Rangers as a free agent in the summer of 2019, had never scored more than 32 goals in his career and he had never reached triple-digit points in a single season, topping at 96 two years ago.

The Russian winger is also approaching a career-high mark in assists with 64 in 75 games and seven contests left before the end of the regular season. His career high sits at 74 assists, a figure he notched in the 2022 season.

Larry David Is a Bonafide New York Sports Fanatic

Back in February, comedian and creator of the world-renowned sitcom Seinfeld Larry David declared himself “a huge Ranger fan,” while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.

“I see entire games, I’ll tape them and then I watch them,” he said. “And if it’s too late, then, I’ll just go through the tape for the goals.”

“PRETTYYY, PRETTY, PRETTY GOOD.” It’s Larry David-approved. No further questions at this time. pic.twitter.com/oMxWac47mz — x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 4, 2024

Taking advantage of the NHL Stadium Series game against the New York Islanders played in February earlier this year, the Rangers gifted David a No. 93 Mika Zibanejad jersey. The franchise shared the moment on its social media account on X with the post getting nearly three thousand likes (and counting).

David is also a New York Knicks fan and can often be spotted on the sidelines of Madison Square Garden in games played by the Knickerbockers inside the Mecca of basketball.

Back home @TheGarden… Brought out our Saturday best. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GE80qJJ898 — x – New York Rangers (@NYRangers) February 4, 2024

Knicks superstar point guard Jalen Brunson, as well as teammates Josh Hart and Isaiah Hartenstein, donned the Rangers Stadium Series jersey in an early February game played at MSG.

The Rangers will take to the Madison Square Garden ice again on Wednesday, April 3, in the latest chapter of their rivalry against the New Jersey Devils, albeit a softest one with New York (league-best 104 points) leading the NHL and the Devils (76 points, 6 behind the WC2 berth) nearly out of playoff contention.