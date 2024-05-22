Rangers’ Matt Rempe Plans to ‘Outwork’ Everybody to Break Into Lineup

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is ready to do whatever it takes to get back into the lineup.

Rempe hasn’t played since May 13 against the Carolina Hurricanes. The 6-foot-8 forward has played in seven playoff games but has been a healthy scratch ever since Filip Chytil returned to the lineup.

With Rempe being a scratch, the enforcer says he will do anything to get back into the lineup for New York.

“Just working on all my skills every day,” Rempe told the New York Post. “Every single aspect of my day. Have a detailed plan every day, this summer I’m gonna have a detailed plan (of) every single aspect I gotta work on.

“Everything, what I’ve done my whole life, is outwork people and that’s what I want to do. I know I got a long way to go. I’ve just been always playing catchup, per se, the last couple of years and here I want to exceed expectations every single day. I got a lot of work to do now,” Rempe continued.

Rempe was used for his size and his physical play as he plays with an edge. Although he has been scratched, he says his conversations with head coach Peter Laviolette have been positive.

Although Rempe hasn’t played since May 13, the forward says he knows he has to get better if he’s going to draw back into the lineup.

“You always want to play,” Rempe said. “But I know it’s a long journey I got ahead. I’ll enjoy every part of it. … I gotta get better. I want to be that impact player. Just learn from everything and don’t take anything personally. Have fun every morning. I’m always hungry, always want to get better, that’s the way I look at it.”

In the playoffs, Rempe has skated in seven games and has recorded 1 goal.

Filip Chytil Is Expected Back for Game 1 vs. Panthers

Part of the reason why Rempe was a healthy scratch for three of the six games against the Hurricanes was due to Filip Chytil being back from injury.

Chytil missed the final three games against the Hurricanes due to an injury. He returned to practice on May 21 and skated on a line with Alex Wennberg and Kaapo Kakko.

“That I’m here at this time, it’s beautiful for myself and I can’t wait for the game tomorrow,” Chytil said, via NHL.com… ” I had a good couple of practices with the guys. It’s just so much fun to be here with everybody, be involved in all the drills, every battle, and it’s going to be nice to be involved in (Game 1) as well.”

Game 3 against the Hurricanes was Chytil’s first since Nov. 2 because of an upper-body injury. After a setback, he was ruled out for the rest of the season. Chytil missed Game 4 due to an illness and no reason was given for him not playing in Games 5 and 6.

Blake Wheeler Is Available for the Eastern Conference Finals

Rangers forward Blake Wheeler is also available to play in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Florida Panthers.

Wheeler revealed on May 19 after a practice that he is available to return to the lineup.

“I think once you get rid of the red jersey, and the fact they take me off of the injured reserve, I think that’s been my goal the whole time since I got hurt: to be an option and be available again. And that’s where we’re at. It’s going to be in the coach’s hands from there. But, I’m ready in any capacity I can to help out,” Wheeler said to ESPN.

The 37-year-old has been out since February 15 when he suffered a gruesome leg injury, and New York quickly shut him down for the rest of the season.

Wheeler signed a one-year $800,000 deal with the Rangers on July 1. During the regular season, he recorded 9 goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 54 games.