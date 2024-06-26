NY Rangers Linked to Reunion with 3-Time Stanley Cup Champion

The New York Rangers were always going to be linked to Patrick Kane in a potential reunion if only for nostalgic reasons. Recent reports from different sources, however, are starting to turn that scenario into a possible reality.

Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh, who cover the Rangers for The Athletic, wrote about this in a comprehensive report published on June 25.

“Kane is worth keeping an eye on as free agency nears, especially if the Rangers don’t clear the space needed to go for (Jake) Guentzel,” they reported. “(Kane) has at least some interest in rewriting his ending with the Rangers and could be a cheaper option than the likes of top free agents.”

What makes this latest report interesting is that it arrived one week after Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff reported similar information. Seravalli discussed Kane’s interest in coming back to New York on a podcast episode recorded on June 18.

Play

“(Kane) felt like when he got to New York and was hurt that he tried to do his best but that he sort of disappointed them,” Seravelli said. “They didn’t say that, but he felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength and I think wanted a chance to try and do that over again to make it right.”

Kane signed a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings, appeared in 50 games, and scored 20 goals to go with 27 assists for 47 total points.

Patrick Kane’s Past & Future With Rangers

The Rangers completed a trade for Kane midway through the 2022-23 season, getting him from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Kane, however, played through a hip injury during his time in New York. He only scored 5 goals and 12 points in 19 regular-season games. Kane added 1 goal in seven postseason games before getting eliminated. The winger underwent hip surgery after the Rangers season ended.

As the analysts point out in their report, landing Kane shouldn’t take a big effort from New York’s front office.

“The Rangers could likely afford Kane right now without any other moves, they wrote. “Especially if Kane sees a reunion with the Rangers as unfinished business.”

PuckPedia projects New York to have $13.7 million in cap space entering the offseason. The Rangers, however, have six roster holes to fill in the offseason. On top of that, they are expected to re-sign restricted free agents defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider.

Even then, it’s fair to assume those two pending RFAs won’t take all that room for them. AFPAnalytics projects Kane to land a two-year, $6.3 million contract.

Rangers Looking for Winger Help

Rangers GM Chris Drury revealed the franchise’s plan for the offseason, or at least part of it. He said the front office will try to find the perfect fit for Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. A winger like Kane could fit that profile.

“We’re looking at a lot of different options,” Drury said on June 7, via SNY. “Some internal, some external, whether it’s through trade or free agency.

“For me, Mika [Zibanejad] and Chris [Kreider] are terrific players. Can drive a line all by themselves. We’re going to continue to look and explore and try to find someone that could become a good fit for them.”

The Rangers signed former No. 2 overall pick Kaapo Kakko to a one-year contract after the playoffs. New York and Alexander Lafreniere (2020 No. 1 pick) are not expected to enter contract discussions after the summer.

“Rangers team president Chris Drury has a lot on his plate this offseason. Signing breakout winger Alexis Lafrenière to an extension doesn’t appear to be on the to-do list,” Vincent Mercogliano of USA Today reported on June 24. “All indications are that the two sides will hold off on negotiations until next summer.”