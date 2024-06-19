Red Wings’ 3-Time Champion Linked With Rangers in Reunion

The Detroit Red Wings could lose pending free agent forward Patrick Kane come July 1 if the latest reports about his interest in returning to the New York Rangers are true.

NHL Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff suggested on a June 18 podcast episode Kane’s possible interest in returning to the Rangers ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“He felt like when he got to New York and was hurt that he tried to do his best but that he sort of disappointed them,” Seravelli said on June 18. “They didn’t say that, but he felt like he left something on the table because he wasn’t at full strength and I think wanted a chance to try and do that over again to make it right.”

Kane signed a one-year pact with the Red Wings with the 2024 season already ongoing. He appeared in 50 games with Detroit, scoring 20 goals and providing 27 assists.

“Patrick was great, wasn’t he?” Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said at the end-of-season media availability. “He’s like a wizard with the puck — his skill, his sense, his calmness in high-pressure situations and in the danger areas.”

Patrick Kane’s 2023-24 Spell With the Rangers

Kane’s previous experience with the New York Rangers did not meet expectations because of a nagging injury that eventually forced the forward to undergo surgery.

Kane battled a hip injury during his time with the Rangers, which diminished his impact on the game. Kane just managed to score 5 goals and 12 points in 19 regular-season games following his trade from Chicago in February 2023.

In the playoffs, Kane scored 1 goal in the seven-game loss to the New Jersey Devils in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Kane underwent hip surgery shortly after the Rangers elimination.

The possibility of Kane returning to the Rangers is still a bit of a longshot to happen, and Seravalli was only making a guess on the situation.

That said, it’s true that Kane could feel he could have done more during his time in New York. Kane has career earnings of $121 million, is in the final stage of his career, and has won three Stanley Cup championships (all with the Chicago Blackhawks).

A potential reunion with the contending Rangers at a lower salary could make sense for both parties at this point.

Rangers GM Chris Drury Open to All Possibilities

Rangers GM Chris Drury said during the end-of-season press conference that the franchise will explore all options to improve their roster.

“We’re looking at a lot of different things and there’s different ways to get to where we want to go,” Drury said on June 7, via SNY. “We’re trying to get better, to reach the ultimate goals here. We are in the middle of that process now and trying to figure out what’s next and what we can do to be better.”

Drury emphasized the team’s commitment to finding ways to enhance their lineup. That could happen via shuffling of internal pieces or acquiring external help via free-agent signings or trades.

“We’re looking at a lot of different options,” Drury said. “Some internal, some external, whether it’s through trade or free agency. For me, Mika [Zibanejad] and Chris [Kreider] are terrific players. Can drive a line all by themselves. We’re going to continue to look and explore and try to find someone that could become a good fit for them.”

CapFriendly projects the Rangers to have just over $9 million in cap space with 19 of 23 players under contract in the active roster entering the offseason.