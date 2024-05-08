Sharks Get ‘Big Moment For The Organization’ by Winning Draft Lottery

The San Jose Sharks won the 2024 NHL draft lottery on May 7 which gives them the right to select Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini.

The Sharks entered the draft lottery with the best odds of getting the first overall pick at 18.5 percent. After the drawing was revealed, it was San Jose who won the lottery, which general manager Mike Grier calls a big moment for the organization.

“It’s big moment for the organization and the fans here to get be able to have the opportunity to draft someone like Macklin,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said, via NHL.com. “It was a tough year for us and to have this opportunity, we couldn’t be more excited. He’s a Terrier, too.

“He’s a 200-foot player, which is rare for someone who is as offensively gifted as he is. As a 17-year-old he plays a real complete game at both ends of the ice. He cares and I love his competitiveness. Watching practice, he works. Every drill he goes as hard as he can and every drill wants to win every puck battle. I think he’s a real unique player at this age, plays a full complete game. We’re really excited.”

Celebrini is projected to go first overall after he finished his freshman season at Boston University.

“Obviously San Jose is an amazing organization. It’s pretty cool. … Obviously I lived there (in the area) for a little bit growing up, with my dad with the (Golden State) Warriors (as vice president of player health and performance). They’re a great organization. If I’m fortunate enough to get drafted there I’d be very lucky,” Celebrini said.

Celebrini won the Hobey Baker Award which is given to the best college hockey player that season. At age 17, Celebrini is the youngest player in college hockey and the youngest to win the Hobey Baker Award.

The Chicago Blackhawks will pick No. 2, followed by the Anaheim Ducks at No. 3, the Columbus Blue Jackets will pick No. 4, and the Montreal Canadiens will pick No. 5.

NHL Draft To Be Held At The Sphere

The 2024 NHL draft will also be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, it was revealed during the draft lottery show on May 7. The NHL will be the first sports League to make use of the $2.8 billion arena.

“The NHL is proud to bring the first sports event and the first live television broadcast to Sphere,” said Steve Mayer, NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer, via NHL.com. “Together with the amazing team at Sphere, we plan to deliver an NHL Draft like no other, introducing the bright future of hockey in an innovative and exhilarating setting.”

The 2024 NHL draft is set to take place on Friday, June 28 with the first round, and Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 29.

It’s expected the 2024 NHL draft will be the last to feature representatives from all 32 teams on the draft floor. The 2025 NHL draft is expected to see most team brass staying in their home markets, similar to how the NFL draft works.

Who Are The Other Top Prospects?

Outside of Macklin Celebrini, who is likely to go first overall to the San Jose Sharks, NHL’s Central Scouting has Michigan State University defenseman Artyom Levshunov as the second-ranked prospect going into the draft.

The top International skaters are defenseman Anton Silayev, and right winger Ivan Demidov.

Bob McKenzie of TSN, latest top 10 NHL draft rankings is as follows: