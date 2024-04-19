Jaromir Jagr (Yes, That Jagr) Just Broke A Record Aged 52

If you watched the NHL debut of Jaromir Jagr you have spent more than three decades in this world considering he first graced the ice of the league all the way back in 1990. Now, 25 years later and aged 52, Jagr is back playing hockey professionally and breaking records by virtue of it.

Jagr went back to what he does best on Thursday, April 18, playing in a hockey game (this time in Europe) for the first time since he last did last February.

Having turned 52 years old on February 12, playing earlier this week means that Jagr is now the oldest player to appear in a professional hockey game.

Jagr surpassed another legend of the sport, the late Gordie Howe, whose record had stood for years on end since he last set it in 1980. Howe, who died in 2016, was 52 years and 11 days old when played his final NHL game.

Jaromir Jagr, 52, Played With the Kladno Knights in the Czech Republic

Jagr spent 24 years playing NHL hockey but that doesn’t mean he’s not eager to keep doing it for longer, or at least that’s what he showed when he joined the Kladno Knights in the Czech Republic for the first time since February 10, according to the Associated Press via The Washington Post.

In his first appearance back on the ice, on April 18, Jagr scored a goal for Kladno putting them up 1-0 nearly two minutes into the second game of a playoff series against fellow Czech team Vsetin.

Jagr got the puck in front of the goal and helped it kiss the net in what amounted to be his 16th game in his 36th professional season across all leagues he’s played at. He later added an assist to complete his 2-point game in Kladno’s 7-2 win over Vsetin to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Play

Between his last game from early February and his mid-April appearance in the Czech Republic, Jagr took a break and spent time in Pittsburgh so the Penguins could retire his No. 68 on February 18 in his presence.

Jaromir Jagr is a Pittsburgh Penguins & NHL Legend

Although Jagr didn’t play exclusively for the Penguins throughout his extensive NHL career, he spent 11 seasons with the Penguins winning the Stanley Cup titles in 1991 and 1992.

Jagr debuted with his nation’s club Kladno as a teenager before joining the National Hockey League, and he later returned home in 2018 to play for the club he now owns.

Between the fall of 1990 when he entered the NHL and New Year’s 2018 when he left it, Jagr amassed a ridiculous 1,079 points through 1,733 games, the second-most total points in NHL history.

Play

Jagr wrapped up his career scoring 1 goal and 6 assists for the Calgary Flames that year in 22 matches. Before joining Calgary, Jagr also spent time with Pittsburgh (11 years), the New York Rangers (four), Washington (three), Florida (three), New Jersey (two), Philadelphia (one), Boston (one), and Dallas (one).

In winning back-to-back Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh, Jagr became one of the youngest players in NHL history to score in a Stanley Cup game at age 20, something he would do an endless amount of times during his career on his way to finishing with 766 goals in 1,733 regular-season games and 78 goals in 208 playoffs contests.