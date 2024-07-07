Maple Leafs Named Best Fit for William Nylander’s Brother

The high-spending days of the NHL free agency are already over. Most top-dollar players available on the open market are now signed. That doesn’t mean all franchises, including the Toronto Maple Leafs, have solved every roster need.

As hockey analyst Josh Wegman of The Score put it, however, “there are still a handful of potential hidden gems available.” One of those “hidden gems” in Wegman’s eyes is Columbus Blue Jackets Alexander Nylander.

“It was mildly surprising that the Columbus Blue Jackets chose not to tender an $814,000 qualifying offer to retain Nylander’s services with the way he caught fire down the stretch of the 2023–24 campaign,” Wegman wrote. “Nylander will likely only garner a one-year deal for under $1 million. That’s great news for the Maple Leafs, who are nearly capped out but could use further competition for a middle-six winger spot. The potential to play on a line with his brother, William, is intriguing for all parties involved.”

Nylander just completed a one-year, $775,000 million contract. He signed it with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023 but was then moved to Columbus. The Blue Jackets acquired Nylander from the Penguins on February 23.

Alexander, who turned 26 years in March, is two years younger than his brother William of the Maple Leafs. He scored 11 goals and assisted 4 in 23 games with the Blue Jackets in 2024 after going point-less in Pittsburgh (five games played).

Could Toronto Pursue Alexander Nylander?

As Wegman points out, the Maple Leafs’s cap space is starting to get slim entering the second week of free agency. According to PuckPedia, Toronto has a tiny $180,333 in space. The franchise has 22 of 23 players already on its active roster.

The Leafs have 11 forwards, nine defensemen, and two goalies on their active roster. Those figures, however, could change if Toronto ends up re-signing restricted free-agent forwards Connor Dewar and Nick Robertson. The latter, for what’s worth, has requested a trade.

The Buffalo Sabres drafted Nylander with the No. 8 pick in the 2016 NHL draft but he never reached his potential in Buffalo.

The Sabres traded him to the Chicago Blackhawks in July 2019 but he tore his meniscus following the 2019-20 season and missed the 2020-21 campaign entirely. The Blackhawks traded him to Pittsburgh in January 2022.

Wegman still believes Nylander can contribute in a deep role. The analyst thinks that joining his brother in Toronto is the best thing that can happen to him. He highlighted the Maple Leafs as his best fit if he gets claimed off waivers, also floating the idea of the forward contributing in the minor leagues to rebuild his stock.

“At best, Nylander catches fire in a potential once-in-a-lifetime opportunity alongside his older brother and becomes a cheap source of depth offense for Toronto. At worst, he fails to earn an opening day spot on the Maple Leafs and is either claimed off waivers or becomes an experienced depth option in the AHL,” Wegman wrote.

Will the Maple Leafs Give In to Nick Robertson’s Trade Request?

There is a simple path for Alexander Nylander to get to Toronto. That, however, depends on the Maple Leafs giving in to Robertson’s reported trade request.

The Leafs extended a qualifying offer to Robertson on July 1. That made the forward a restricted free agent following the expiration of his three-year, $2.39 million entry-level contract on June 30.

Robertson had informed the Leafs he didn’t plan to sign a new contract with them.

The Maple Leafs drafted Robertson with the No. 53 pick in the 2019 NHL draft. He’s played 97 games for the organization scoring 35 total points combining regular- and post-season games. Robertson appeared in a career-high 56 games scoring 14 goals and assisting 13 for 27 total points in 2024.

Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving was asked about Robertson’s reported trade request in a video call on July 1.

Treliving acknowledged there have been some issues with Robertson. However, he spoke highly of him and envisioned his future in Toronto, not away from it.

“I obviously have known that there was some frustration with Nick on his behalf,” Treliving said. “We look at Nick as an excellent player. There’s a great opportunity for Nick here and we need him to be a good player for us.”

Tyler Bertuzzi‘s departure in free agency to sign with the Blackhawks opened a hole in the Maple Leafs forward corps. That could also play a factor in adding a player like Nylander.